Second body recovered after 'boating tragedy' on Minnesota lake

Two men were ejected after losing control of their boat on Friday.

The bodies of both men who were thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake in rural Scandia on Friday have been recovered. 

Authorities continue to search Big Marine Lake in rural Scandia after two men were ejected from a boat Friday. 

The body of one of the men thrown from the boat was recovered Friday around 7 p.m., according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Search teams worked until after midnight to try and find the second man, but weather conditions became hazardous and the search was suspended until Saturday. 

The second victim's body was recovered around 4 p.m. Saturday. 

Described as a "boating tragedy," the sheriff's office said it received a 911 call just before 2 p.m. Friday with witnesses saying the men were calling for help after being ejected when they lost control of the vessel shortly after leaving the landing on the north side of the lake. 

Bystanders heard the men and used their boats to try and located them, but they were unsuccessful. 

The identities of the men have not been released.

