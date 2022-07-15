Skip to main content
Second man charged in shootout that killed Apple Valley woman in her driveway

Second man charged in shootout that killed Apple Valley woman in her driveway

The victim's son and ex-boyfriend are both in custody.

Billy Joe Pryor Jr., left, and Willie John Selmon II, right. Courtesy of Dakota County Jail.

The victim's son and ex-boyfriend are both in custody.

Prosecutors in Dakota County have charged a second man over the Apple Valley shootout that left a woman dead. 

Authorities say 49-year-old Michelle McGill was killed when her 25-year-old son and 39-year-old ex-boyfriend exchanged gunfire outside her home in the 900 block of Oriole Drive on Sunday. 

On Tuesday, prosecutors announced felony charges against McGill's son, Billy Joe Pryor Jr., for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a pistol without a permit. 

And on Friday, prosecutors announced new felony charges for McGill's ex-boyfriend, Willie John Selmon II, for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. 

According to court documents, police were called to a report of shots fired shortly before 6:30 p.m. and found McGill laying dead in the driveway with gunshot wounds. 

Apple Valley police initially said McGill was found with a gun in her hand, but no such information is contained in the charging documents.

According to charges, witnesses told police a Black man with braided hair ran behind a house across the street and a tan SUV had left the scene soon after the gunshots rang out.

Police learned Selmon had arrived at a hospital in a tan SUV and was seeking care for two gunshot wounds to his head. While speaking with investigators, Selmon said he'd recently separated from McGill and had gone to the Apple Valley home on Sunday to retrieve belongings.

Selmon said McGill and Pryor were parked in their respective vehicles in the driveway when he arrived, according to court documents. Selmon told investigators he had parked his SUV in the driveway behind McGill's vehicle before walking to the garage to retrieve his belongings.

When he returned to his SUV, Pryor backed his vehicle up so he was parked adjacent to Selmon's vehicle, with Selmon's passenger side next to Pryor's driver's side.

According to charges, Pryor then made a statement about having a gun and fired shots at Selmon as they were both sitting in their vehicles.

"After being shot, Selmon exited his vehicle and ran to the front of McGill's vehicle believing Pryor would stop shooting if his mother was between them," charges state. "Pryor exited his vehicle, went to the passenger's side and the two exchanged gunfire."

In new details revealed Friday, prosecutors allege Selmon then chased Pryor after he ran and continued firing shots at him. 

Investigators say Selmon's gunfire hit the house, which was occupied at the time of the shooting.  Pryor and Selmon each suffered two gunshot wounds, according to court documents. 

McGill was fatally shot ten times while seated in her vehicle.

In a statement Friday, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said additional charges will be filed related to McGill's murder once the investigation is complete. 

Both Selmon and Pryor remain in custody in the Dakota County Jail with bail set at $500,000. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 2.10.38 PM
MN News

Second man charged in shootout that killed Apple Valley woman in her driveway

The victim's son and ex-boyfriend are both in custody.

image
MN Food & Drink

Beloved Vietnamese restaurant begins new chapter on St. Paul's Grand Ave.

There's a new home in St. Paul for Que Viet egg rolls.

Logan Klooster
MN News

Charges: MN man unlicensed, potentially high in crash that killed woman, 79

A needle and two vials of Narcan were found inside Logan Klooster's vehicle.

monkeypox
MN Health

Minnesota up to 12 confirmed cases of monkeypox

Mayo Clinic Laboratories is now testing for the virus.

Tina Smith
MN News

Tina Smith: World is 'literally burning' as Manchin, GOP oppose climate investments

The latest push to pass federal climate legislation has been upended.

fentanyl
MN News

Minnesota saw record overdose deaths last year, driven by fentanyl

The state recorded 1,286 overdose deaths in 2021.

Lawn mower
MN News

Toddler hospitalized after falling off lawnmower in Hutchinson

The incident happened Thursday morning.

Child rescued while swimming in St. Louis River
MN News

Child rescued in middle of river by outdoorsman in Duluth

The 6-year-old boy was by himself in the middle of the St. Louis River.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 9.16.07 AM
Minnesota Life

Watch: Daughter of NFL star catches Lake of the Woods 'monster' muskie

The memorable video from Minnesota Lake Country has roughly 200,000 views.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 13

The latest data from MDH.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 7.52.35 AM
WI News

Make it 2 alligators found loose in Wisconsin in as many weeks

Another story for the "only in Wisconsin" section.

Driving driver
MN News

Drunk-driver pulled over in Blaine was 6 times over legal limit

The driver blew a reading of .525.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 4.31.36 PM
MN News

Woman killed in Apple Valley was caught in crossfire between son, ex-boyfriend

Michelle McGill suffered ten gunshot wounds.

police tape
MN News

Woman killed in Apple Valley gunfight is identified

Officers arrived at the scene to find McGill, who was dead, with a gun in her hand, according to the police press release.

Screen Shot 2020-11-12 at 3.05.11 PM
MN News

Mother dies, son and her ex-boyfriend wounded in Apple Valley shootout

Police said the 25-year-old son is currently in custody.

s o ahmed dakota county jail 12-21-21
MN News

Charges: Fight over driver's seat position preceded gas station shooting

The shooting happened at a Marathon gas station Friday evening.

Screen Shot 2020-08-05 at 9.12.04 AM
MN News

Charges: Woman killed her boyfriend, told police it was suicide

Vivian Jones will make her first court appearance Wednesday.

Sheldon Thompson
MN News

Minnesota man charged with killing pregnant woman and her son

The woman was 13 weeks pregnant, according to a medical examiner's report.

Elizabeth Lynch
MN News

Hector woman charged in shooting death of her boyfriend

The 42-year-old victim was shot dead on March 26.

Screen Shot 2019-08-24 at 9.49.46 PM
MN News

Charges: Man shot woman dead seconds after hugging her

Another woman was also charged with aiding an offender.