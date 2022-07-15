Second man charged in shootout that killed Apple Valley woman in her driveway

Prosecutors in Dakota County have charged a second man over the Apple Valley shootout that left a woman dead.

Authorities say 49-year-old Michelle McGill was killed when her 25-year-old son and 39-year-old ex-boyfriend exchanged gunfire outside her home in the 900 block of Oriole Drive on Sunday.

On Tuesday, prosecutors announced felony charges against McGill's son, Billy Joe Pryor Jr., for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a pistol without a permit.

And on Friday, prosecutors announced new felony charges for McGill's ex-boyfriend, Willie John Selmon II, for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm.

According to court documents, police were called to a report of shots fired shortly before 6:30 p.m. and found McGill laying dead in the driveway with gunshot wounds.

Apple Valley police initially said McGill was found with a gun in her hand, but no such information is contained in the charging documents.

According to charges, witnesses told police a Black man with braided hair ran behind a house across the street and a tan SUV had left the scene soon after the gunshots rang out.

Police learned Selmon had arrived at a hospital in a tan SUV and was seeking care for two gunshot wounds to his head. While speaking with investigators, Selmon said he'd recently separated from McGill and had gone to the Apple Valley home on Sunday to retrieve belongings.

Selmon said McGill and Pryor were parked in their respective vehicles in the driveway when he arrived, according to court documents. Selmon told investigators he had parked his SUV in the driveway behind McGill's vehicle before walking to the garage to retrieve his belongings.

When he returned to his SUV, Pryor backed his vehicle up so he was parked adjacent to Selmon's vehicle, with Selmon's passenger side next to Pryor's driver's side.

According to charges, Pryor then made a statement about having a gun and fired shots at Selmon as they were both sitting in their vehicles.

"After being shot, Selmon exited his vehicle and ran to the front of McGill's vehicle believing Pryor would stop shooting if his mother was between them," charges state. "Pryor exited his vehicle, went to the passenger's side and the two exchanged gunfire."

In new details revealed Friday, prosecutors allege Selmon then chased Pryor after he ran and continued firing shots at him.

Investigators say Selmon's gunfire hit the house, which was occupied at the time of the shooting. Pryor and Selmon each suffered two gunshot wounds, according to court documents.

McGill was fatally shot ten times while seated in her vehicle.

In a statement Friday, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said additional charges will be filed related to McGill's murder once the investigation is complete.

Both Selmon and Pryor remain in custody in the Dakota County Jail with bail set at $500,000.