Second man dies from injuries sustained in Portland Ave. crash

A second man has died from injuries sustained in a crash in south Minneapolis last month.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Jose Herrera Garcia, 60, of Minneapolis, died from complications of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the Aug. 23 crash at East 38th Street and Portland Avenue.

Another man involved in the collision, 33-year-old Anthony James Quaas, also of Minneapolis, died in the early hours of Aug. 24.

The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 23, with police arriving to find bystanders trying to put out a fire in one of the two vehicles involved. Each driver was unconscious at the time.

Quaas died a couple of hours at Hennepin Healthcare. Garcia received treatment at the hospital, but was pronounced dead on Monday.

Police said at the time of the crash that speed was a "possible contributing factor."

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.