Second Minnesota farmer charged in $46M organic crops fraud case

James Clayton Wolf was initially charged with three counts of wire fraud in July 2022.

U.S. Department of Agriculture, Flickr

Two Minnesota farmers are accused of fraudulently selling more than $46 million in crops falsely touted as organic, the United States Attorney's Office of Minnesota said Friday.

James Clayton Wolf, 65, from Jeffers, is accused of defrauding grain purchasers from 2014-2021 by selling non-GMO grains that were falsely labeled as organic. Wolf had previously been charged before a superseding indictment was announced this week.

The superseding indictment also charges 45-year-old Adam Clifford Olson, of Jeffers, in the case, alleging he assisted Wolf with sales after Wolf's certification was revoked in 2020.

According to court documents, Wolf repeatedly purchased non-organic corn and soybeans from a grain seller and resold the grain as an organic product. He's also alleged to have grown conventionally farmed crops using chemical fertilizers and pesticides, which is in violation of organic farming standards. 

Initially the investigation didn't include or name Olson, but referred to him as an "associate" who further helped with the fraudulent sales.

According to United States Department of Agriculture, organic farming uses non-GMO seeds and crops that are grown without chemicals and fertilizers. It generates higher prices at market than non-organic crops.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the superseding indictment charges Wolf and Olson with three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy. While Wolf made his initial appearance in court on July 22, 2022, Olson will make his first appearance in federal court on Jan. 26, 2023.

Wire fraud is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, according to federal sentencing guidelines.

