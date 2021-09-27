September 27, 2021
Second person dies after head-on crash in Anoka County
Publish date:

Second person dies after head-on crash in Anoka County

The crash injured three others, including a 4-year-old boy.
Author:

Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped)

The crash injured three others, including a 4-year-old boy.

A second person has died after a head-on crash in Andover Saturday morning. Three other people, including a 4-year-old boy, were injured in the crash.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said Monday two people, Donald Paul Richardson, 34, of Ham Lake, and Melissa Rose Iverson, 23, of Anoka, were killed in the crash with a pickup truck on County Road 7 in Andover. 

A 4-year-old boy, who was riding in a "passenger vehicle" with Richardson and Iverson, was also injured. He is in critical condition at the hospital. 

Two people in the other vehicle, a pickup truck, are in serious but stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

The crash happened at 10:02 a.m. on Sept. 25 near the 16400 block of County Road 7 in Andover. The sheriff's office says the passenger vehicle was traveling northbound and the pickup truck was driving southbound on the two-lane road when they collided. 

Richardson, who was driving, was declared dead at the scene, while his two other passengers — Iverson and the 4-year-old child — were critically injured. 

Iverson was airlifted to a local hospital, where she died, the sheriff's office said. The child was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

The two in the pickup truck were also taken to a local hospital via ambulance. The man and woman, both 56, are in serious but stable condition, the sheriff's office said. 

No details about what led to the head-on crash have been released. The sheriff's office, Minnesota State Patrol and Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are all investigating. 

Related [Sept. 26]: Four killed in crashes after deadly start to weekend on Minnesota roads

Related [Sept. 10]: Minnesota roads were the deadliest this summer than they've been in a decade

So far this year, at least 354 people have died on Minnesota's roads, the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says. At this time last year, 293 people were killed in traffic-related incidents in the state.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

ambulance, crash
MN News

Second person dies after head-on crash in Anoka County

The crash injured three others, including a 4-year-old boy.

Alex Rodriguez
MN Timberwolves

A-Rod, Lore, Taylor don't take questions about Rosas, Simmons

They did discuss how they see a bright future in Minnesota.

pixabay - tree chainsaw trunk trim cut
MN News

Large tree branch falls on MN man, crushing him to death

Police said the man was out in the yard, doing tree trimming work with his son.

Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 11.19.01 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

AEW to debut in Minnesota with Rampage, Full Gear PPV

The upstart wrestling promotion has soared in popularity.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, September 27

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health.

ashley Carlson
MN News

Woman reported missing since Friday, last seen near Hinckley

She doesn't have any of her personal belongings with her.

St. Paul shooting scene on 9/24/21.
MN News

Son arrested in fatal shooting of his father in St. Paul

The son was also injured in the incident.

Valleyfair
Minnesota Life

ValleySCARE returns this Saturday with new attractions

It's the first time the Shakopee park has been open for the Halloween-themed attractions since 2019.

Mary Moriarty
MN News

Mary Moriarty, former chief public defender, is running for Hennepin County Attorney

Current county attorney Mike Freeman isn't seeking re-election.

amtrak in st. paul
MN News

Amtrak service stopped west of St. Paul after fatal derailment in Montana

Service is unavailable through Tuesday.

Vic Richfield auto theft PD - rectangle crop
MN News

Dog home safe after car he was in was stolen in Richfield

Vic walked up to a man in a St. Paul park and was then reunited with his family.

Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 9.09.59 AM
MN News

Family reveals horrific details after violent assault of SCSU swimmer

No arrests have been made.

Related

Screen Shot 2019-09-13 at 9.20.57 AM
MN News

2 killed in crash that shut down county road in Andover

The crash happened Friday morning.

ambulance
MN News

Boy riding dirt bike critically injured after head-on crash with pickup

The incident happened in Andover Saturday afternoon.

ambulance
MN News

Man, 27, killed in Anoka County motorcycle crash

The crash happened just after 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.

MN News

2 killed in fiery overnight crash in Anoka County

A vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire.

MN News

Driver dies after car goes airborne in Anoka County crash

The crash happened in Oak Grove around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

MN News

St. Paul man, 23, dies in Anoka County crash

Two other people were hurt in the wreck, which happened Friday in Oak Grove.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Man dies after being partially ejected from logging truck

He wasn't wearing his seat belt.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Man dies in northern Minnesota crash after hitting 'several' trees

The crash happened in Culver Township.