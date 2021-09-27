Second person dies after head-on crash in Anoka County

A second person has died after a head-on crash in Andover Saturday morning. Three other people, including a 4-year-old boy, were injured in the crash.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said Monday two people, Donald Paul Richardson, 34, of Ham Lake, and Melissa Rose Iverson, 23, of Anoka, were killed in the crash with a pickup truck on County Road 7 in Andover.

A 4-year-old boy, who was riding in a "passenger vehicle" with Richardson and Iverson, was also injured. He is in critical condition at the hospital.

Two people in the other vehicle, a pickup truck, are in serious but stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

The crash happened at 10:02 a.m. on Sept. 25 near the 16400 block of County Road 7 in Andover. The sheriff's office says the passenger vehicle was traveling northbound and the pickup truck was driving southbound on the two-lane road when they collided.

Richardson, who was driving, was declared dead at the scene, while his two other passengers — Iverson and the 4-year-old child — were critically injured.

Iverson was airlifted to a local hospital, where she died, the sheriff's office said. The child was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

The two in the pickup truck were also taken to a local hospital via ambulance. The man and woman, both 56, are in serious but stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

No details about what led to the head-on crash have been released. The sheriff's office, Minnesota State Patrol and Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are all investigating.

So far this year, at least 354 people have died on Minnesota's roads, the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says. At this time last year, 293 people were killed in traffic-related incidents in the state.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.