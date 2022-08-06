GOP nominee questions if those with disabilities, non-English speakers should be able to vote

Skip to main content

GOP candidate Kim Crockett questions if those with disabilities, non-English speakers should be able to vote

Crockett made the comments in a 2020 radio interview following a ruling from the Minnesota Supreme Court.
kim crockett facebook sos

Kim Crockett, the Republican candidate to become Minnesota's chief elections officer, is under scrutiny over comments she made two years ago in which she questioned if people with disabilities and those who can’t read or write English should be allowed to vote.

In an interview with Justice and Drew radio show in September of 2020, Crockett discussed a ruling by the Minnesota Supreme Court relating to a state law that allows Minnesotans to help a maximum of three people who have disabilities or difficulties reading English to fill out and cast a ballot.

Democrats challenged this law due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, arguing it contravened the Voting Rights Act. A court in September 2020 ruled that the law could not be enforced, though it did approve a law limiting the number of absentee ballots a person could deliver on the behalf of others to three.

In the interview, which was brought to light in a Friday report by the Huffington Post, Crockett questioned the ruling on voting assistance.

“So the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that indeed you can help an unlimited number of people vote if they are disabled or can’t read or speak English, which raises the question, should they be voting?” Crockett said, before adding: "But we can talk about that another time."

Crockett then went on to praise the other part of the court's ruling regarding the number of ballots someone can return on others' behalf, saying it would help prevent "ballot harvesting" – the gathering of multiple ballots by third parties to be submitted on behalf of voters.

Crockett is the GOP nominee for Secretary of State, and is going up against Democratic incumbent Steve Simon this November.

Crockett argued her comments – which were shared on YouTube by the Minnesota DFL – were taken out of context and that she wasn't implying that vulnerable voters are not competent enough to vote.

Screen Shot 2022-08-06 at 3.21.19 PM

Here's the audio of her making the comment:

Her comments drew criticism from her opponent Steve Simon.

"As the son of an immigrant, and the father of a child with a disability, I celebrate our laws allowing help at the polling place for voters who face physical or language barriers," he added. "It’s deeply wrong to imply that those voters are somehow suspect."

Crockett earned the GOP party’s endorsement in May, and has been a proponent of former President Donald Trump's unproven allegations of election fraud conspiracy, claiming without evidence that the 2020 vote was "rigged."

She currently works as a legal advisor for Minnesota Voters Alliance, which has filed multiple lawsuits against Secretary of State Steve Simon over his office’s handling of elections. 

In May, she issued an apology after one of her campaign videos broadcast at the Minnesota GOP state convention contained an antisemitic sequence, and she has also faced claims of bigotry in the past.

Next Up

Flickr - utility pole power line
MN News

Morning storms cause power outages, ensuing problems in Eagan

There have been reports of disabled traffic lights and issues at local businesses.

kim crockett facebook sos
MN News

GOP nominee questions if those with disabilities, non-English speakers should be able to vote

Crockett made the comments in a 2020 radio interview following a ruling from the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Pharmacy
MN News

Jury: MN pharmacist did not violate woman's rights by refusing her morning-after pill

Gender Justice, the advocacy group that brought about the lawsuit, says it will appeal the decision.

Screen Shot 2022-08-06 at 10.52.11 AM
MN News

Suspected lightning strike causes gas fire in St. Paul street

Nearby properties are being evacuated.

Screen Shot 2022-08-06 at 6.57.24 AM
MN News

Charges: Woman was drunk when she caused crash that killed father-of-four

Anoka's Adam Madsen was killed in the crash.

Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.13 PM
MN Food & Drink

Revival to close its original Minneapolis restaurant

Don't worry – it's bringing the chicken to its nearby BBQ joint.

image
MN News

Fatal crash under investigation on Hwy 62 in Mendota Heights

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash near Dodd Road.

Pixabay bike wheel
MN News

Driver strikes 5 bicyclists near Mapleton

The Sheriff's Office has indicated that those injured were children.

700-S-2nd-Street-W100-Minneapolis-MN-55401-6188506-image22
MN Property

Gallery: Sale of Minneapolis penthouse marks highest price for condo in MN history

The seller is a member of the Pohlad family.

Screen Shot 2020-04-30 at 3.13.52 PM
MN Food & Drink

The former Bachelor Farmer space is sold in Minneapolis

A new restaurant is expected to open next year.

flooding on Interstate 90
MN Weather

Supercharged atmosphere causing more mega-rain events

There could be a mega-rain event Saturday-Sunday in Minnesota, Wisconsin and/or Iowa.

9Rhiw3Tw
MN News

Massive Burnsville landfill expansion nears final approvals

The City of Burnsville and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency are accepting public feedback on the proposal.

Related

kim crockett facebook sos
MN News

MN GOP endorses attorney general, secretary of state candidates

Kim Crockett was endorsed as the party's candidate for secretary of state, while Jim Schultz won the endorsement for attorney general.

Screen Shot 2019-07-18 at 9.10.30 AM
MN News

Minneapolis residents WILL vote on future of MPD following Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court decision reverses a previous action by a Hennepin County Judge.

Kim Crockett
MN News

Endorsed candidate's campaign video used antisemitic trope at MN GOP convention

The video aired before GOP-backed secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett's speech at the state party convention.

kim crockett facebook sos
MN News

MN GOP apologizes over antisemitic sequence in candidate's campaign video

Party leader says candidate didn't know the imagery perpetuated an antisemitic trope.

Kristi noem
MN News

Minnesota GOP taps SD Gov. Kristi Noem as keynote speaker for annual dinner

The Minnesota Republicans have announced Noem will speak at its March 12 event.

jennifer carnahan
MN News

MN GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan will seek reelection

Carnahan was first elected to the position in 2017.

kim crockett facebook sos
MN News

Republican who doubts 2020 election results wants to oversee MN elections

Kim Crockett announced she is running for Secretary of State in 2022.

rich stanek governor video screengrab
MN News

GOP candidate Rich Stanek to limit campaign activity following car crash

Stanek had previously stated he intended to return to campaigning just a few days after the April 12 crash.