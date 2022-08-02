Skip to main content
Security guard shoots man following alleged stabbing in Brooklyn Park

The man's condition is not known.

Tony Webster, Wikimedia

A security officer shot a man who was allegedly trying to stab a woman in Brooklyn Park Monday evening.

Brooklyn Park Police Department says it was called to a shooting in the 5800 block of 73rd Ave. N. at around 11:42 p.m., after a "licensed, on duty security officer witnessed a male attempting to stab a female with a knife."

The security guard "shot the male who was attempting to stab the female."

The man was taken to North Memorial Hospital. There is no information on his condition.

The incident is under investigation.

