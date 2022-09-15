Seltzerland hard seltzer festival returns

On Saturday, September 17th Seltzerland will be turning Centerbrook Golf Course into a hard seltzer paradise. Guests will be able to enjoy this one-of-a-kind, outdoor experience spending the afternoon tasting 100+ unique hard seltzers right in the heart of Minneapolis. While drinking your favorite bubbly, there will be tons of entertainment.

Play seltzer pong, lemonade ladder, golf and cornhole with your crew, dance to the DJ beats, take pics in the White Claw bubble booth, and go home with all the seltzer swag you could dream of. Get your seltzer crew together for this hard-seltzer party!

