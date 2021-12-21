Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Semi driver hits 2 young men changing tire on the side of the road
Two young men changing a tire on their pickup had to be taken to the hospital after being struck by a semi driver.

The two individuals — a 23-year-old from Lindstrom and a 23-year-old from Chisago City — were stopped on the westbound shoulder of I-94 near Pelican Lake around 2:30 p.m. Monday, the State Patrol said. They were working on changing a tire on the driver's side of a Ford 250 that had an attached trailer.

While changing the tire, a semi-tractor driver traveling westbound hit both men.

The two were taken to Fergus Falls Hospital with what the State Patrol says are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. 

The semi driver, a 55-year-old from Baraboo, Wisconsin, was not injured, and the State Patrol says alcohol is not thought to be a factor.

