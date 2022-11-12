Skip to main content
Semi driver killed in collision with pickup truck

The crash happened in southwestern Minnesota Friday evening.

A semi-truck driver was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in southwestern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County at 6:15 p.m. 

The collision sent the Peterbilt semi rolling into the ditch, with the 72-year-old driver, a man from Round Lake, killed as a result.

The three people in the 2019 Dodge Ram, a 57-year-old woman from Big Lake, a 59-year-old woman from Monticello, and an 83-year-old man from Monticello, were not injured.

It's not clear which of the two women was driving the pickup at the time. Nor has it been revealed how the collision came to happen.

