Semi drives into house near Sturgis, South Dakota

The force from the semi was so strong that the foundation of the house was moved.

South Dakota Highway Patrol

Authorities have released an image showing the wreckage left when a semi-trailer crashed into a house off a highway near Sturgis, South Dakota on Wednesday.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened during the morning hours on a service road near mile marker 32 of Interstate 90.

A photo from the South Dakota Highway Patrol shows that the semi drove into the house with such force that it separated the upper levels from the lower.

Authorities said people living inside the home were evacuated and miraculously no one was injured.

A driver and passenger in the semi-truck had to be extricated from the vehicle. The Argus Leader reports both were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

No information was released regarding how the crash happened.

The crash is under investigation.

Bring Me The News reached out to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety for an update Wednesday afternoon.

