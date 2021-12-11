Semi-trailer crashes into two sheriff's squad cars

A Minnesota sheriff and a deputy had a lucky escape during Friday's heavy snow, after their vehicles were struck by a semi-trailer.

The incident happened near Janesville in Waseca County, prompting an emergency response.

Fortunately, neither the sheriff nor the deputy were injured in the collision.

"Just another reminder to slow down and pay attention!" the sheriff's association said. "This could have ended much worse."

Here's the situation of Minnesota's roads from Saturday morning.