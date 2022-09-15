Semi-truck driver killed in fiery I-35 crash near Iowa border

A freight driver was killed on northbound Interstate-35 near the Minnesota-Iowa border on Friday afternoon after the semi-tractor trailer he was driving collided with a guard rail and started on fire.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. south of Albert Lea in near mile marker three in Freeborn County, prompting a highway closure and a significant slowdown of traffic that lasted several hours.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a 64-year-old man from Spirit Lake, Iowa died in the crash. His name has not yet been released.