9 semis blown over by severe storm on I-35 near Faribault

Nine semis were overturned by apparent strong winds.

MnDOT

A severe thunderstorm has blown nine semi-trucks over on Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota. 

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show multiple semis tipped over on I-35 near Mile Post 53, which is located south of Faribault. The trucks are blown over on a stretch of I-35 that was hit by a severe thunderstorm just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. 

According to the State Patrol, there are nine semis tipped over on I-35 near mile marker 55. The northbound lanes of the interstate are closed and troopers are setting up a detour. It's unknown if there are any injuries. 

The winds and reports of hail (1 inch hail reports in Northfield) are associated with a severe thunderstorm, that as a 2 p.m. was moving east at 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service. 

The NWS said the storm was capable of producing 60 mph winds and hail the size of ping pong balls. 

The radar view as of 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. 

A MnDOT traffic camera video shows at least five trucks overturned south of Faribault, while a separate camera on the south edge of Faribault city limits shows another semi overturned. 

