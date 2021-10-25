Lawmaker deletes post encouraging donations to family charged in Capitol riot

The North Branch lawmaker, in his Facebook post, described them as "a good family!"

A Minnesota state senator has deleted a Facebook post in which he solicited donations for a local family charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Sen. Mark Koran, R-North Branch, shared a link on his official Facebook page Friday morning for, as he put it, "a local family in Lindstrom who can use some help."

"They attended the Jan 6th Rally and have been accused and charged with a variety of crimes," Koran wrote in his accompanying comment, adding: "All I'm asking is that they need assistance to mount a fair defense from an over bearing Dept of Justice. They are a good family!"

Here's a screenshot of the post, which is now gone from his Facebook account:

The post garnered plenty of attention, including Facebook comments and news headlines (such as our own.)

As of Monday morning, Koran had deleted the Facebook post without any additional explanation on his official social media channels. Bring Me The News has reached out to the senator for a comment.

The link Koran disseminated went to a fundraising campaign on the site GiveSendGo that appears to be in support of the Westbury family from Lindstrom, Minnesota.

Robert Westbury, 62, and two of his sons — Isaac, 19, and Jonah, 26 — all face federal criminal charges in connection with the insurrection. Robert and Jonah are both accused of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, disorderly conduct and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Isaac Westbury, authorities say, used a law enforcement shield to attack a peace officer and engaged in "physical violence" while on Capitol grounds. A fourth Lindstom man, 35-year-old Aaron James, faces charges similar to those of Isaac Westbury.

The siege of the Capitol building occurred as Congress was scheduled to count electoral votes and confirm President Joe Biden's victory. Armed participants stormed the building, smashing windows and prompting a lockdown of the building as aides and lawmakers hid in fear.

About 140 Capitol police officers were injured in the riot. Two law enforcement officers took their own life following the events of Jan. 6.

A total of 646 people, eight of them from Minnesota, have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. About 15% have pleaded guilty.