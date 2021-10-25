Lawmaker deletes post encouraging donations to family charged in Capitol riot

October 25, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Sen. Koran deletes Facebook post encouraging donations to family charged in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

The North Branch lawmaker, in his Facebook post, described them as "a good family!"
Author:
Sen Mark Koran crop

A Minnesota state senator has deleted a Facebook post in which he solicited donations for a local family charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Sen. Mark Koran, R-North Branch, shared a link on his official Facebook page Friday morning for, as he put it, "a local family in Lindstrom who can use some help."

"They attended the Jan 6th Rally and have been accused and charged with a variety of crimes," Koran wrote in his accompanying comment, adding: "All I'm asking is that they need assistance to mount a fair defense from an over bearing Dept of Justice. They are a good family!"

Here's a screenshot of the post, which is now gone from his Facebook account:

Mark Koran - Facebook post - Oct. 22 2021

The post garnered plenty of attention, including Facebook comments and news headlines (such as our own.)

As of Monday morning, Koran had deleted the Facebook post without any additional explanation on his official social media channels. Bring Me The News has reached out to the senator for a comment.

The link Koran disseminated went to a fundraising campaign on the site GiveSendGo that appears to be in support of the Westbury family from Lindstrom, Minnesota.

Robert Westbury, 62, and two of his sons — Isaac, 19, and Jonah, 26 — all face federal criminal charges in connection with the insurrection. Robert and Jonah are both accused of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, disorderly conduct and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Isaac Westbury, authorities say, used a law enforcement shield to attack a peace officer and engaged in "physical violence" while on Capitol grounds. A fourth Lindstom man, 35-year-old Aaron James, faces charges similar to those of Isaac Westbury.

Follow Bring Me The News on Facebook

The siege of the Capitol building occurred as Congress was scheduled to count electoral votes and confirm President Joe Biden's victory. Armed participants stormed the building, smashing windows and prompting a lockdown of the building as aides and lawmakers hid in fear.

About 140 Capitol police officers were injured in the riot. Two law enforcement officers took their own life following the events of Jan. 6.

A total of 646 people, eight of them from Minnesota, have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. About 15% have pleaded guilty.

Next Up

Proctor football
MN Sports

Proctor football investigation: Case goes to county attorney

The office will review the evidence and consider possible criminal charges.

police lights
MN News

Mahnomen man dies 1 week after being shot in head in Minneapolis

No arrests have been made.

kirsten mitchell screegrab
TV, Movies and The Arts

'I’m heading home!': CA reporter announces return to WCCO

Kirsten Mitchell interned at WCCO years ago. Now, she's coming back as a reporter.

eggs
MN News

As part of price gouging settlement, farm to donate 1M eggs to food nonprofits

The egg producer will donate more than 1 million eggs to nonprofits fighting hunger.

plane, Piper PA-32
MN News

Sheriff: Witnesses saw plane 'performing aerial maneuvers' before fatal crash

The single-engine aircraft went down in northern Wisconsin, killing a brother and sister.

Screen Shot 2021-10-25 at 8.51.02 AM
MN Health

Community rallies around Minnetonka HS dancer battling brain tumor

A fundraiser raised more than $44,000 of its $60,000 goal in the first two days.

twin city gardens
MN News

In rare move, MDH takes control of Minneapolis nursing home

The temporary receivership is to ensure resident safety.

nature illuminated - minnesota zoo
TV, Movies and The Arts

Giant, illuminated animals return to Minnesota Zoo this winter

This year's event is also feature a walking experience.

Sen Mark Koran crop
MN News

Lawmaker deletes post encouraging donations to family charged in Capitol riot

Sen. Mark Koran, in his Facebook post, described them as "a good family!"

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 25

The latest data from MDH.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 11.04.26 AM
MN News

Mother charged with beating daughter to death ruled incompetent

The case against the Woodbury woman will be put "indeterminately suspended."

msp airport
MN Business

Employers at MSP Airport seeking to hire 700-plus workers

Employers include restaurants, retail, hotel, airlines and security.

Related

Sen Mark Koran crop
MN News

MN lawmaker encourages donations for locals charged in Jan. 6 insurrection

"They are a good family!" Sen. Mark Koran wrote Friday.

Brian Mock body cam screengrab from charges - 2021.06.11
MN News

Charges: MN man bragged he 'beat the s**t' out of cops in Capitol riot

He was one of two suspects arrested in Minnesota and charged Friday.

Screen Shot 2021-04-08 at 4.36.37 PM
MN News

Charges reveal more details of MN woman's involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Victoria White has been charged with federal crimes.

Jonah Westbury, charged in Capitol Riot
MN News

Latest Minnesotan charged in Capitol riot turned in by former classmate

Jonah Westbury, 26, was arrested Friday morning.

kevin daniel loftus
MN News

Wisconsin man charged in connection to U.S. Capitol insurrection

Charges say he shared photos on social media of him inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 and commented on a post saying he's wanted by the FBI.

U.S. capitol insurrection
MN News

3 more Minnesotans charged in connection with U.S. Capitol insurrection

Two of the men are accused of using a law enforcement shield during the insurrection.

1024px-DC_Capitol_Storming_IMG_7965
MN News

Another Minnesotan arrested in connection with Capitol insurrection

The 26-year-old from Lindstrom is facing federal charges.

MN News

Let's talk about that Standing Rock check-in post getting shared on Facebook

A Facebook post is telling people to check in at Standing Rock to "confuse" law enforcement.