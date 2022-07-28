Separate shootings injure teens in north Minneapolis

Two teenagers were wounded in shootings Wednesday in Minneapolis, including a 14-year-old boy shot in the face.

According to Minneapolis Police Department, the 14-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot injury to his face. Police treated the boy at the scene – on the 1100 block of N. 24th Ave. – before paramedics took him to the hospital.

Police say they received 911 calls reporting the "sound of fully automatic gunfire" at about 5:45 p.m., with at least one vehicle speeding away from the scene.

"Officers and investigators are working with family members and individuals in the area to determine what transpired," Minneapolis PD said in a release.

Later on, at about 8:30 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was shot in the foot on the 900 block of N. Sheridan Ave. Police say the boy walked to a home asking for a help after he was shot.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Those shootings were followed by an unrelated shooting outside a business in downtown Minneapolis early Thursday. One person was killed and two others were injured, including one victim with life-threatening injuries.

That incident marked the 50th death reported as a homicide this year in Minneapolis.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.