Serious injuries after ATV flips, throws 14-year-old operator

A teenager suffered serious injuries after being thrown from a 4-wheeler over the weekend.

The 14-year-old was operating the ATV, heading northbound in the west ditch alongside Highway 72 in Kelliher around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office. The teen came to a spot that had been washed out by recent snowmelt.

But the washout had created a ledge 2-3 feet high, and when the ATV went through the area it flipped, throwing the teenager from the 4-wheeler, the sheriff's office said.

The teenager, who is from Kelliher, was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center for care. The sheriff's office said the teen suffered serious injuries, but was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.