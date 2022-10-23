Service workers strike at U of M called off after agreement reached

Skip to main content
Service workers strike at University of Minnesota called off after agreement reached

The union will vote on the agreement, which was announced Saturday, at its next meeting.

Fibonacci Blue via Flickr

The union representing 1,500 service workers at the University of Minnesota has reached an agreement with the school, meaning workers won’t strike next week.

On Saturday, Teamsters Local 320 announced that it had reached a 3-year agreement with the University of Minnesota. The union represents workers including janitors and custodial workers; buildings, grounds, and land care workers; waste and recycling workers; and lab animal attendants across the school’s campuses.

On Oct. 11., the union announced that it had authorized a strike, with 93% of members voting in favor. At the time, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 320 Brian Aldes said in a press release that the university had "persistently refused to address workers' concerns, including chronic understaffing, poverty wages, and discriminatory employment practices."

After the strike was authorized, the university was given 10 days to reach an agreement with the union. Saturday’s announcement comes just before workers were set to join the picket line.

The union will vote on the agreement at its next membership meeting. But the announcement instructed workers to report to the scheduled shifts as normal. 

