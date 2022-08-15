Services announced for teen killed in Apple River stabbing

Visitation and celebration of life services will be held this week for Isaac Schuman, the 17-year-old from Stillwater who died last month in a stabbing on the Apple River.

The visitation will be from Monday, Aug. 15 from 4-8 p.m. at the Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center in Stillwater, according to a notice in the Pioneer Press.

A celebration of life will follow a private family service on Tuesday at the Oak Glen Event Center. The celebration will take place from 3-10 p.m.

"Our hearts are forever broken for our sweet, amazing, talented, funny, and loving Isaac," Isaac's obituary reads. "Isaac will be sadly missed by parents, Alina and Donny Hernandez and Scott Schuman; brother, Jakob Schuman; sister, Alexis Hernandez; the love of his life, Alyssa Lord; his grandparents, and many special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends."

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Isaac's family's GoFundMe.

Prior Lake resident Nicolae Miu, 52, is accused of killing Schuman and injuring four others in a stabbing attack on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin on July 30.

Miu is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of first-degree intentional attempted homicide.

He remains in custody on $1 million cash bond. His preliminary hearing in St. Croix County Circuit Court is set for Sept. 2.