Settlement reached between MOA, family of boy thrown from balcony

The Mall of America and the family of a boy who was seriously injured after being thrown from a third-floor balcony have reached a "confidential settlement."

The attorneys representing family of the boy known only as Landen said in a statement that a settlement had been reached as of Monday morning.

Landen suffered numerous injuries after Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda threw him off the balcony near the Rainforest Cafe in April 2019. He needed multiple surgeries and a lengthy rehabilitation, and has since been able to walk again.

The family said in 2020 his progress and support by the community is "living proof that miracles happen," while a GoFundMe launched to support him was one of the most successful in the website's history, raising more than $1 million.

Aranda was sentenced to 19 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree premeditated attempted murder. The court case revealed he had a series of criminal incidents at the mall, and had previously been subjected to trespass orders banning him from the facility.

Birol & Benson, PLLC and the MOA provided the following joint statement on the settlement:

"Mall of America and the family of the young boy who was thrown from a third-floor balcony by a criminal at the Mall in April 2019, are pleased to have reached a confidential settlement of the lawsuit.

"The boy’s recovery has been nothing short of miraculous and the focus remains on his health and wellbeing, which includes privacy during this time. Mall of America and the family have agreed to work together with a focus on safety, and already are jointly pursuing policy changes to existing trespass limits for violent criminals so as to give greater ability to preclude such persons from their premises. The Mall and the family will ask that any resulting change be named in honor of the young boy."

This is a developing story.