Seven kids charged over shoplifting at Cabela's, 100 mph police chase

Seven children have been charged in connection with a weekend shoplifting at Cabela's in Woodbury, followed by a 100 mph flight in a stolen car.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office announced Monday evening that the youths aged 12 to 15 have been charged with a variety of felony offenses including theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing police, and receiving stolen property.

It comes after Cabela's staff reported a "disturbance" and shoplifting at the store around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, during which the group had stolen a Glock 19 CO2 airsoft pistol and a low-profile pistol sight mount.

Police arrived at the scene to find the group inside the stolen vehicle in the parking lot, with the group immediately fleeing.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the stolen car came "within inches" of hitting a police squad car, and the youths led police on a pursuit at speeds topping 100 mph.

During the chase, police used a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver that stopped the vehicle near Inwood Avenue North in Lake Elmo.

The youth fled the car on foot, sparking a major search of the area, during which all of them were taken into custody, though a 12 and 13-year-old were later released as there wasn't enough space in the county's juvenile detention unit.

At a court hearing Monday, a judge ordered that three of the seven remain in custody, and the other two are released for now with conditions.

"This office recognizes the unique needs of juvenile offenders, especially those that are very young," said Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson. "However, the safety of public is the primary concern in every situation reviewed by a prosecutor. This incident involved very dangerous conduct which put law enforcement officers and community members at risk."

The identities of the seven are not available as they're juveniles under the age of 16.