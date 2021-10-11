After mass shooting, food truck hall will 'remain closed in the coming days'

The indoor food hall and bar that was the sight of a deadly mass shooting over the weekend will remain closed for at least the next few days.

Seventh Street Truck Park on Monday afternoon posted an update to Facebook, saying staff and management at the St. Paul spot are "heartbroken by the senseless act of violence" that happened early Sunday. A shootout around 12:15 a.m. left 14 people injured and resulted in the death of 27-year-old Marquisha D. Wiley, a vet tech.

"We send our deepest condolences and thoughts to the victims, families, patrons and our community feeling the impacts of yet another shooting," the food truck hall said Monday, adding a thank you to St. Paul police, fire and paramedics for their "quick response."

The food hall won't be open for a bit, with the business writing in the Facebook post: "We will remain closed in the coming days but look forward to reopening and serving our neighborhood again."

Investigators believe there were multiple shooters involved and three men, ages 29, 32 and 33, have been arrested in connection to the incident. As of Sunday, they were in custody at the hospital, being treated for the injuries they suffered during the shootout.

Seventh Street Truck Park opened in 2017. It's located on 7th Street West in St. Paul, about a block southwest of the Xcel Energy Center.

Police described a chaotic scene after the shooting, with spokesperson Steve Linders saying "there were gunshot wound victims lying in the street outside the bar, there were gunshot wound victims lying on the sidewalk outside the bar, and there were gunshot wound victims lying on the floor inside the bar."

Community members, including St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, have expressed shock and sadness at the incident. The 14 people who were injured are expected to survive.