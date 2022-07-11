Several abortion restrictions in MN ruled unconstitutional by district judge

Skip to main content
Several abortion restrictions in Minnesota ruled unconstitutional by district judge

The ruling goes into effect immediately, though will likely be subject to an appeal.

Credit: Lorie Shaull via Flickr

A Minnesota district court has ruled that multiple abortion restrictions in the state violate the state constitution. 

The ruling comes after a recent ruling by the United States Supreme Court, overturning Roe v. Wade, repealing the right to abortion at the federal level.

Abortion remains legal in Minnesota thanks to the protections that stem from the 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling in the case of Doe v. Gomez.

And on Monday, a district judge in Ramsey County also ruled a series of restrictions on abortion previously passed by the Legislature as unconstitutional. 

Among the laws repealed are those that required a 24-hour waiting period for abortion after consulting with a physician, a two-parent notification requirement for patients under the age of 18, and an informed consent requirement that entails mandatory counseling of the expectant mother.

The ruling repeals a mandate that only physicians can perform abortions, even when prescribing at-home medication that induce abortions before 10 weeks gestation. The judge also ruled as unconstitutional a law that requires abortions to be performed in a hospital if it comes after the first trimester (13 weeks).

"These abortion laws violate the right to privacy because they infringe upon the fundamental right under the Minnesota Constitution to access abortion care and do not withstand strict scrutiny," wrote Ramsey County Judge Thomas A. Gilligan, Jr. 

The ruling goes into effect immediately, so the restrictions can't be enforced.

Abortion is legal in Minnesota up to the point of viability – when the fetus can survive outside the womb – which is generally considered to be at around 24 weeks. Abortions after viability are only allowed to save the life or preserve the health of the mother.

"Today's ruling is a huge step forward to removing those barriers and ensuring that Minnesota is a place that everyone can get the care that they need without government interference," said congressional DFL candidate Erin Maye Quade, who is also the advocacy director for Gender Justice.

Megan Peterson, the executive director of Gender Justice, called Monday "a momentous day."

The ruling drew swift condemnation from Minnesota Republicans, most of whom wish to implement a total ban on abortion if they gain control of the Legislature and Governor's House this November.

Some have called on Attorney General Keith Ellison to appeal the ruling. Ellison has voiced his support for the legal right to abortions in the past, but his office did defend the law in the Ramsey County case.

"Attorney General [Keith] Ellison has a Constitutional duty to defend our state laws and must immediately appeal this decision," House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said in a statement, in part. 

Ellison provided the following statement to Bring Me The News:

"My team and I are reviewing the 140-page decision and are beginning to consult with our clients about any next steps. It’s clear Judge Gilligan, who has had this case for three years, has put much thought into this decision that he clearly did not take lightly."

