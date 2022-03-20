Skip to main content
'Several' arrested after shootout between groups in Brooklyn Park

'Several' arrested after shootout between groups in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park police first saw a man firing a gun at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Brooklyn Park Police, Facebook

Brooklyn Park police first saw a man firing a gun at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Multiple people were arrested in Brooklyn Park after a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to an alert sent out by the Brooklyn Park Police Department, an officer patrolling the 7000 block of Northland Drive saw a man shooting a gun just before 4 a.m.

Other officers arrived at the scene and learned that the man was part of a larger group that had been firing at another group, the alert stated.

The group had reportedly gone back to the hotel where they were staying. Other agencies were called to assist with the incident, and “several” individuals were arrested.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information has been provided. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

'Several' arrested after shootout between groups in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park police first saw a man firing a gun at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Minneapolis homicide victim ID'd as 30-year-old from St. Cloud

She died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Screen Shot 2022-03-19 at 7.40.56 PM
MN News

Giant candy store along Hwy. 169 inspires 30 traffic stops in 2 hours

Local law enforcement paid special attention to the area along Highway 169 after a local business drew attention to speeding drivers.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Messy spring storm to plow through Minnesota this week

Some models are suggesting some hefty snow totals for parts of Minnesota.

phillips
MN Vikings

Two Vikings free agent signees are in different places

Harrison Phillips and Jordan Hicks are both happy to be in Minnesota but stand at unique points in their careers

Gable Steveson
MN Gophers

Gable Steveson defends NCAA title, leaves shoes on the mat in final match

The Gophers heavyweight is headed to WWE.

Marc-Andre Fleury
MN Wild

Reports: Wild discussing trade for Marc-Andre Fleury

The Wild have explored acquiring the former Vezina Trophy winner ahead of Monday's trade deadline.

Screen Shot 2022-03-19 at 7.48.44 PM
MN News

Vulnerable girl missing in Brooklyn Park found safe

She was found safe by an “alert community member.”

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant's windmill slam helps Timberwolves dispose of Bucks

The Timberwolves climbed within a half-game of the sixth spot (and an automatic playoff spot) in the West.

Nicolas Deslauriers
MN Wild

Report: Wild acquire enforcer Nicolas Deslauriers from Ducks

The Wild will reportedly send a 2023 third-round pick to Anaheim.

Ryan Hartman
MN Wild

Hartman scores late, Wild win ugly over Blackhawks

Hartman's goal with 3:13 to go gave the Wild a 3-1 victory.

Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Twins fans react to the signing of Carlos Correa

The shortstop's midnight signing nearly broke the internet.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Arrest after one found dead in Brooklyn Park

Police were called to a reported shooting Saturday evening.

ambulance
MN News

Police investigating after man held in Brooklyn Park home for 24 hours

The man is still in the hospital.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Officers injured while responding to burglary in Brooklyn Park; 3 arrested

The incident happened early Thursday morning in Brooklyn Park.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Brooklyn Park standoff: Suspect kills himself, child taken hostage is safe

The standoff ended Thursday night when the suspect shot himself.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

3 injured when drug deal turns into armed robbery in Brooklyn Park

The incident occurred at Oak Grove Park early Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Mother, grandmother arrested in Brooklyn Park toddler's shooting

Police are still seeking another suspect.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Sunday afternoon shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt in Brooklyn Park

Shots were fired around 4 p.m. Sunday.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Automatic weapon possibly used, 50 rounds fired in Brooklyn Park shootout

The shootout occurred during a memorial for a slain teenager.