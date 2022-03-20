'Several' arrested after shootout between groups in Brooklyn Park

Multiple people were arrested in Brooklyn Park after a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to an alert sent out by the Brooklyn Park Police Department, an officer patrolling the 7000 block of Northland Drive saw a man shooting a gun just before 4 a.m.

Other officers arrived at the scene and learned that the man was part of a larger group that had been firing at another group, the alert stated.

The group had reportedly gone back to the hotel where they were staying. Other agencies were called to assist with the incident, and “several” individuals were arrested.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information has been provided.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.