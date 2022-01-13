Skip to main content

Power cut in St. Louis County after snowmobiler crashes into utility pole

The woman driving the snowmobile was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A number of residents in St. Louis County lost power Wednesday after a snowmobile driver struck a utility pole.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, first responders and law enforcement were called to 1169 Winton Road in Morse Township at around 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials learned that a Grand Rapids woman, 76, was driving a snowmobile when she left the designated trail. She then struck an unmarked utility pole and was ejected from the snowmobile.

The woman was accompanied by another snowmobile driver, who was ahead of her and did not witness the incident.

The woman was transported to a hospital in Ely with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident also resulted in several residents in the area losing power, according to the sheriff’s office. Lake County Power was working to restore power to those residents as of Wednesday night. 

Power cut in St. Louis Co. after snowmobiler crashes into utility pole

MN Vikings
MN Vikings
MN Weather
MN News
MN News
MN Gophers
MN Vikings
MN Coronavirus
MN Coronavirus
MN Coronavirus
MN News
MN News

Woman dies 9 days after snowmobile crash near Nisswa

The crash happened Feb. 24, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

MN News

2 snowmobilers injured after going over 30-foot rock cliff

It happened in northern Minnesota around 10:45 p.m. on Valentine's Day.

MN News

Man killed in snowmobile rollover crash in Becker County

Another man was injured in a separate crash in St. Louis County.

MN News

Snowmobiler arrested after crash leaves man in critical condition

The 20-year-old snowmobiler hit a 23-year-old man on a lake near Faribault.

MN News

Man and woman die after snowmobile hits power pole

The pair were killed on Sunday afternoon.

MN News

Canadian man dies in N. Minnesota snowmobile crash

Authorities believe alcohol and speed were factors in the accident.

MN News

Coon Rapids man dies in snowmobile crash in northern MN

The crash happened about 10 miles southwest of Tower.

MN News

Snowmobiler killed in collision with truck south of Twin Cities

It happened in Montgomery Township, Le Sueur County.