Power cut in St. Louis Co. after snowmobiler crashes into utility pole

A number of residents in St. Louis County lost power Wednesday after a snowmobile driver struck a utility pole.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, first responders and law enforcement were called to 1169 Winton Road in Morse Township at around 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials learned that a Grand Rapids woman, 76, was driving a snowmobile when she left the designated trail. She then struck an unmarked utility pole and was ejected from the snowmobile.

The woman was accompanied by another snowmobile driver, who was ahead of her and did not witness the incident.

The woman was transported to a hospital in Ely with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident also resulted in several residents in the area losing power, according to the sheriff’s office. Lake County Power was working to restore power to those residents as of Wednesday night.

