Mayo: Severe COVID rash less common as vaccinations increase

Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Severe COVID-19 rash less common as vaccinations increase, Mayo Clinic Says
Publish date:

Severe COVID-19 rash less common as vaccinations increase, Mayo Clinic Says

Both children and adults may get these rashes, which can take different forms.
Author:

Pexels

Both children and adults may get these rashes, which can take different forms.

Common COVID-19 symptoms are now well-known by the general public, with issues such as dry cough, fever, exhaustion and loss of taste or smell all setting off alarm bells. 

But a COVID infection can also cause a number of unusual symptoms. Among them, a severe rash, which is often flat and red but can also resemble chickenpox, with small amounts of pus even potentially gathering under that area of the skin.

Mayo Clinic addressed this oft-overlooked symptom in a blog post this week, with Dr. Dawn Davis, chair of the Division of Clinical Dermatology, explaining incidence of severe rash is dropping as COVID vaccinations are increasing.

"The severity of the disease can mirror the severity of the rash," she said in the post. "The incidence of cutaneous markers for COVID, in general, is tending to decrease in the vaccinated population."

According to the clinic, while a COVID-19 rash can occur in adults, children can experience a more severe version due to their still-developing immune system. In some COVID infections, a rash may even be the only symptom a child has.

The rash can take many forms (some of which look like the rash you would see with other illnesses, such as chickenpox) and appear all over the body. "COVID toes" is an example of this, Mayo Clinic said. 

One important thing to note: The rash itself isn't contagious, the clinic said, and actually often appears after peak inoculation of the virus. 

 Said Davis: " It is a visible signal that your immune system is responding to the infection."

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Rashes in children, when occurring along with other more serious symptoms, can be a sign of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, which is a rare — but serious — COVID-related complication, Hopkins Medicine says

A COVID rash is also different from so-called "COVID arm," a rash some people experience after receiving a vaccination. This rash is generally not anything to worry about, will go away on its own or with an over-the-counter medicine, and aren't an indication of a severe allergic reaction.

Next Up

child parent mask covid pexels
MN Coronavirus

Mayo: Severe COVID rash less common as vaccinations increase

Both children and adults may get these rashes, which can take different forms.

Minneapolis City Hall
MN News

5 Mpls. City Council members ousted as final races are called

Was the election a referendum on the public safety question? The answer is murky.

crutches
MN News

Eden Prairie company to pay $95K to woman fired because she was on crutches

The woman says she was fired because she needed crutches after having knee surgery.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

House fire victim dies days after being rescued by Minneapolis firefighters

A cat was also killed in the fire and two firefighters were treated at HCMC.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

Here's how to book a COVID vaccination for kids ages 5-11

More than 1,100 providers will be offering the vaccine in Minnesota.

Airport traveler flying pixabay
MN News

Charges: Traveler had meth, guns and ammo in luggage at MSP Airport

The man was traveling from the Twin Cities to Phoenix and had checked two suitcases.

covid-19, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

6 counties with low vaxx rates finally cross 50% among 12+

But two counties in Minnesota still remain below that threshold.

mayor jacob frey
MN News

Jacob Frey re-elected as Minneapolis mayor

After two rounds of tabulation, Frey was named the winner of the ranked-choice ballot.

election, vote
MN News

Candidates opposed to teaching about racism elected in 4 MN school districts

Other communities voted for candidates who didn't speak out against teaching about racism in school.

PJ Fleck
MN Gophers

Gophers sign coach PJ Fleck to 7-year contract extension

Fleck has the Gophers back on track after an early season loss to Bowling Green.

3530 Washington, Minneapolis, Minnesota - June 2019 - CROP
MN Property

House? Cozy. Price? Affordable. Location? Problematic

The single-family home is currently for sale.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, November 3

Hospitalizations are back over 1,000.

Related

FLickr - COVID-19 vaccination - Commander, U.S. Naval Forces
MN Coronavirus

All 8 state COVID-19 vaccine sites now accept walk-ins

Adults can get a no-cost vaccine without making an appointment.

cdc - flue vaccine shot 2017
MN Coronavirus

COVID vaccines are more protective than natural immunity, study finds

Unvaccinated individuals that had previously been infected were more likely to test positive.

Mayo clinic
MN Coronavirus

Mayo Clinic will require COVID-19 vaccines for all its staff

Those who decline will be required to wear masks and socially distance while on campus.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Mayo Clinic opens vaccine appointments to non-patients

After a rush for appointments, other vaccine providers are also reporting more open appointments.

the mayo clinic - edit
MN Coronavirus

Mayo Clinic study details 'severe negative impacts' of long COVID

Most participants were under 65 and had no preexisting conditions.

TajPharmaImages WIkimedia Commons ivermectin
MN Coronavirus

Mayo Clinic doctor: 'Hard to explain' people using horse drug for COVID

Demand for ivermectin — and calls to poison control — have surged in recent weeks.

vaccine, shot
MN Coronavirus

Mayo Clinic: Vaccine distribution likely limited until 'well into the new year'

"People need to continue to mask," a Mayo Clinic spokesperson said.

pregnant pregnancy pexels
MN Coronavirus

Data shows no increased risk of miscarriage with mRNA vaccines

The research, led by Minnesota-based HealthPartners Institute, was published Thursday.