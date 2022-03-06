Skip to main content

'Severe damage' reported after marina fire on Lake Minnetonka

It happened Saturday morning on Maxwell Bay's North Shore Marina.
Fire, firefighters

An investigation is underway following a fire at one of Lake Minnetonka's marinas this weekend. 

It happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 5, at North Shore Marina — which is located on Maxwell Bay in the city of Orono. According to a Facebook post from the marina operator, a maintenance building caught fire and "suffered severe damage":

North Shore Marina reports that no one was injured in the fire. 

"At this time, we don’t believe there has been any damage to any boats or structures at the marina outside of the maintenance building," the post says.

However, the Long Lake Fire Department says that two boats were "completely destroyed" along with the building itself, per KSTP. 

According to FOX 9, some nearby residents reported hearing a "loud explosion" at the time of the fire, though the Long Lake Fire chief said it's "not unheard of to hear a boom in a fire of this magnitude."

The cause of the fire will be determined in the coming days. 

