Severe storm blows down tree, killing Minnesota man in camper

The tree came crashing down from a passing storm in central Minnesota Monday night.

A man was killed and a woman was injured when a tree fell on a camper during a severe thunderstorm in west-central Minnesota Monday night. 

Forty minutes after receiving numerous storm damage reports around 11 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriffs Office says a 911 caller reported "people were screaming for help from a camper that a tree had fallen on" at Elmwood Resort on Lake Mary, which is about six miles southwest of Alexandria. 

A man and woman were trapped inside the camper, with the man pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria. Her condition as of Tuesday morning is unknown. 

The ages and identities of the victims were not released.

Alexandria was hit by storms amid a severe thunderstorm watch that was issued around 9 p.m. Monday. The Alexandria airport, located about three miles from Lake Mary, registered a 71 mph wind gust at 11:32 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. 

The radar replay from Monday, June 20. This is specifically from 2:30 p.m. to midnight. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

