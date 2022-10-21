Skip to main content
Sexual assault survivors memorial in Minneapolis vandalized again

It's the second time this year the memorial has been defaced.

Tommy Wiita

The Memorial to Survivors of Sexual Assault in Minneapolis' Boom Island Park has been vandalized for the second time since May.

The damage was caused to two of the three pillars, with one of the pieces having a Black woman's face completely erased. Another pillar has a part of the mosaic artwork scratched out.

Minneapolis Park Police said they were made aware of the vandalized memorial on Monday.

Lori Greene, the mosaic artist of the memorial, told Bring Me The News its defacement "is an attack on women, the BIPOC community and survivors."

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for repair costs and the addition of security cameras. As of Friday morning, over $2,600 has been raised with a $10,000 goal. 

"Time is of the essence, as repairs must be done before winter sets in to prevent further damage. Broken hearts are less easy to repair, but restoring this artwork will go a long way to bringing dignity back to this memorial and to the survivors it honors," the fundraiser post reads.

The memorial was erected in October 2020, inspired by stories of sexual assault survivors. It marked the first ever national memorial for victims of sexual violence.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said park police are investigating the incident.

