Skip to main content
Shakopee fire chief retires after citizen's complaint triggers investigation

Shakopee fire chief retires after citizen's complaint triggers investigation

Rick Coleman spent more than three decades with the Shakopee Fire Department.

Rick Coleman. Courtesy of City of Shakopee.

Rick Coleman spent more than three decades with the Shakopee Fire Department.

Shakopee Fire Chief Rick Coleman announced his retirement Monday after the city launched an investigation into alleged misconduct. 

The Shakopee City Council accepted Coleman's retirement on Tuesday. 

City spokesperson Amanda McKnight said Coleman had become the subject of an external investigation after the city received a complaint regarding Coleman from a citizen. 

Coleman was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 6 when the investigation — conducted by an external law firm — began, according to McKnight. The nature of the investigation has not been disclosed publicly. 

Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Yttreness has been appointed acting fire chief in the interim period as the city seeks a replacement for Coleman.

Coleman served as chief for 14 years and spent a total of 35 years with the Shakopee Fire Department. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 3.06.37 PM
MN News

Shakopee fire chief retires after citizen's complaint triggers investigation

Rick Coleman spent more than three decades with the Shakopee Fire Department.

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

Gov. Walz appoints six new commissioners

Gov. Tim Walz is appointing cabinet members ahead of his second term in office.

image
MN Food & Drink

Last call: 3 longtime Minneapolis restaurants are closing New Year’s Eve

The restaurants have more than 70 years of combined history in the community.

thermostat
MN News

CenterPoint to Minnesotans: Lower your thermostats or face big bills

The company said the reason is due to a short-term rise in gas market prices.

Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 12.27.14 PM
MN News

Victoria restaurant owner charged with tax crimes

Paul M. Carlson is accused of owing more than $444,000.

Bryce Borca
MN News

Eagan Police provide update on search for Bryce Borca

The 23-year-old has been missing since Oct. 30.

CrumblCookies
MN News

Feds: Crumbl Cookies franchisee from MN violated child labor laws

A total of six states are named in the federal investigation.

pexels sorry closed sign hand
MN News

What's open and what's closed on Christmas Day 2022?

Most stores and services will be closed for the holiday.

Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 10.39.53 AM
MN News

With blizzard approaching, already dozens of crashes in Twin Cities

Conditions will deteriorate as the day goes on, with weather officials warning people not to travel.

bbqchickenfb
MN Food & Drink

Korean fried chicken chain's first Minnesota location now open

The first bb.q Chicken location opened in Uptown on Dec. 12.

north dakota blizzard
MN Weather

NWS expects roads to 'drift shut' as blizzard hits Minnesota

"We anticipate roads to become impassible as they drift shut," the NWS said.

closed sign unsplash
MN Shopping

What's open and closed in Minnesota on Christmas Eve 2022?

Many stores and services will be open on Christmas Eve, but expect reduced hours.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-09-23 at 11.48.22 AM
MN News

Without hydrants, 8 fire departments fight blaze near Shakopee

The building and its contents are a total loss.

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 10.57.41 AM
MN News

Charges: Driver who killed 8-year-old bicyclist used meth, ran stop sign

The crash happened near the girl's home.

Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 2.38.49 PM
MN News

Shakopee man charged with murder in 2020 overdose death

The victim's mother told investigators the two men had met in treatment in 2018.

image
MN Lifestyle

Shakopee City Council approves amphitheater near Canterbury Park

One of Minnesota's largest outdoor venues will be coming to the southwest metro.

Screen Shot 2022-08-31 at 4.03.34 PM
MN News

Charges: Infant kidnapped during visitation at Shakopee government center

The child and woman were found Wednesday in Wisconsin.

image
MN Lifestyle

Renderings unveiled for 19,000-seat Shakopee amphitheater

Shakopee is already a major entertainment hub in the Twin Cities metro, drawing millions of visitors annually.

Zenitra Forester
MN News

Abducted Shakopee baby found safe, non-custodial mother in custody

Police provided an update Wednesday morning.

image
MN Food & Drink

Suitcase with a sensational history inspires upcoming Shakopee cocktail bar

The tale of rum row's revival.