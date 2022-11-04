Shakopee man charged with murder in 2020 overdose death

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 35-year-old Shakopee resident with murder in connection with a man's fatal overdose in rural Scott County in 2020.

Jordan R. Ellingson is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of third-degree murder by selling, giving or distributing a controlled substance.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement went to a home in Helena Township after parents found their adult son suffering an apparent heroin overdose in the bathroom the morning of Dec. 12, 2020.

The man was pronounced dead soon after at a nearby hospital and an autopsy later ruled the cause of death to be cardiopulmonary arrest due to to mixed drug toxicity, specifically methamphetamine and multiple opioids.

Charges state the victim's mother told investigators her son had struggled with addiction, but she thought he had been doing well lately.

If he'd obtained narcotics, she told authorities, it would likely be from Ellingston, who her son had met in treatment in 2018.

Court documents outline text messages alleged to show the victim arranging to buy meth and opioids from Ellingson, as well as an allegedly related PayPal transaction.

An acquaintance of Ellingson told investigators he had been at her house with his girlfriend on Dec. 10 when he stepped outside to speak with someone in a car in the driveway.

The witness said she believed the meeting was a drug deal and identified the driver as the victim. She herself had recently bought narcotics from Ellingson, she told investigators, and knew he supplied users.

A search warrant on Ellingson's home in February 2021 turned up methamphetamine, heroin paraphernalia and over 40 hypodermic needles, according to the criminal complaint.

If convicted, the charge carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.

Ellingson's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 18.