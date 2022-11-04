Skip to main content
Shakopee man charged with murder in 2020 overdose death

Shakopee man charged with murder in 2020 overdose death

The victim's mother told investigators the two men had met in treatment in 2018.

Jordan R. Ellingson. Courtesy of Scott County Jail.

The victim's mother told investigators the two men had met in treatment in 2018.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 35-year-old Shakopee resident with murder in connection with a man's fatal overdose in rural Scott County in 2020. 

Jordan R. Ellingson is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of third-degree murder by selling, giving or distributing a controlled substance. 

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement went to a home in Helena Township after parents found their adult son suffering an apparent heroin overdose in the bathroom the morning of Dec. 12, 2020. 

The man was pronounced dead soon after at a nearby hospital and an autopsy later ruled the cause of death to be cardiopulmonary arrest due to to mixed drug toxicity, specifically methamphetamine and multiple opioids.

Charges state the victim's mother told investigators her son had struggled with addiction, but she thought he had been doing well lately. 

If he'd obtained narcotics, she told authorities, it would likely be from Ellingston, who her son had met in treatment in 2018. 

Court documents outline text messages alleged to show the victim arranging to buy meth and opioids from Ellingson, as well as an allegedly related PayPal transaction. 

An acquaintance of Ellingson told investigators he had been at her house with his girlfriend on Dec. 10 when he stepped outside to speak with someone in a car in the driveway. 

The witness said she believed the meeting was a drug deal and identified the driver as the victim. She herself had recently bought narcotics from Ellingson, she told investigators, and knew he supplied users. 

A search warrant on Ellingson's home in February 2021 turned up methamphetamine, heroin paraphernalia and over 40 hypodermic needles, according to the criminal complaint. 

If convicted, the charge carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison and a $40,000 fine. 

Ellingson's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 18. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 2.38.49 PM
MN News

Shakopee man charged with murder in 2020 overdose death

The victim's mother told investigators the two men had met in treatment in 2018.

Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 12.33.36 PM
MN Lifestyle

Dolphins will grace the Minnesota Zoo again for the first time in a decade

The Minnesota Zoo said it'll announce when the animals will make their public debut.

Concert
MN Music and Radio

While charging fans a fortune in fees, Live Nation announces record results

Live Nation is the parent company of Ticketmaster.

Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 10.09.42 AM
MN Music and Radio

Paramore’s 2023 North America tour will end in St. Paul

The Paramore comeback is coming to Minnesota.

ArsonDamageSalvationArmyBrooklynPark
MN News

Damage at Brooklyn Park Salvation Army after man set winter coats alight

The man also broke several windows and damaged food shelves.

4178837155_f48dfd706b_b
MN Business

Mystery Fortune 100 company planning $700M data center in MN

Xcel Energy filed proposal for the project with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

Untitled
MN Shopping

CBD retailer Kota Botanics to open store in Minnesota

The company is the Midwest's largest premium CBD retailer.

school-bus-2645085_1280
MN News

Bus driver pleads guilty to driving drunk with 35 YMCA campers on board

Police found an open 1.75-liter bottle of Fireball whiskey in the driver's backpack.

fire
MN News

Elderly resident dies after house fire in southern Minnesota

The fire occurred early Thursday morning in Zumbrota.

dsc00173_original
MN Travel

North Shore Scenic Drive reopens following emergency repairs

Lakeside erosion prompted the emergency repairs.

Screen Shot 2020-01-02 at 7.54.07 AM
MN News

Woman indicted for laundering money for drug trafficker behind realtor's murder

As part of the scheme, Phouvanh Keokaythinh stashed up to $80,000 in drug money at her family's home in Bloomington.

Lou Vue
MN News

St. Paul woman last seen in Mac-Groveland neighborhood found safe

The 47-year-old woman hadn't been seen since Oct. 23.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 10.57.41 AM
MN News

Charges: Driver who killed 8-year-old bicyclist used meth, ran stop sign

The crash happened near the girl's home.

image
MN News

Charges: Driver had just left local bar before deadly Shakopee crash

Witnesses said they were unable to help the 19-year-old Eden Prairie man who died in the crash after becoming trapped.

Screen Shot 2022-08-31 at 4.03.34 PM
MN News

Charges: Infant kidnapped during visitation at Shakopee government center

The child and woman were found Wednesday in Wisconsin.

Stearns County Jail - Zachary Wolf crop.jpg
MN News

Annandale man charged with murder in teen's overdose

Charges allege he provided the deadly heroin to the victim.

Screen Shot 2022-09-28 at 3.36.57 PM
MN News

Scott County attorney candidates differ on marijuana possession

Scott County is one of a few Minnesota counties where the incumbent prosecutor is facing a challenger in November.

Screen Shot 2022-09-23 at 11.48.22 AM
MN News

Without hydrants, 8 fire departments fight blaze near Shakopee

The building and its contents are a total loss.

fentanyl pill
MN News

Woman charged with murder in Golden Valley man's overdose death

The woman is accused of selling a lethal dose of fentanyl to the victim, who died last December.

Evonne Sharkey
MN News

Woman charged in strangulation murder of St. Paul man

The woman told investigators that she was fighting off the man.