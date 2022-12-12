Shakopee Public Schools teacher dies from cancer

A Shakopee Public Schools employee has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Doug Keddie was recently transitioned into hospice care due to the disease "quickly ravaging through his body." He died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to an update on Caring Bridge.

Keddie was diagnosed with the disease in October. He worked as a media specialist for Red Oak and Eagle Creek elementary schools at the time of his death.

According to the school district, Keddie joined the district in 2004 as a third-grade teacher at Red Oak Elementary and then a similar role at Eagle Creek Elementary from 2008-2010. Keddie also worked in technology integration and media specialist roles.

A GoFundMe set up by a friend stated that Keddie dedicated his life to teaching as he worked previously as a third-grade teacher and then as a district technology coach. He also had been recognized as an active community member in both Shakopee and Eden Prairie.

As of Monday, fundraising efforts have reached over $31,000 of its $50,000 goal, with over 400 donations made.

"We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child as needed," Shakopee Public Schools said in a statement.

The school district added that support staff has been made available for other staff and students across the district after Keddie's death.

Valley News previously reported that Keddie was honored as a TIES Exceptional Teacher in 2010, which recognizes teachers who model the best practices in using technology in their classroom to keep students engaged in learning.