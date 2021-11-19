Shakopee Public Schools to close all of next week due to COVID

High levels of COVID-19 has prompted Shakopee Public Schools to cancel all classes, both in person and online, for the entire week next week.

Shakopee Public Schools already had Wednesday-Friday off for Thanksgiving break, the district decided to close Monday and Tuesday to give students and staff nine full days to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"In our district, the three weeks with the most COVID-19 infections per week since the beginning of the pandemic have all occurred this month," the district website says.

Shakopee Public Schools

"In order to address current pandemic concerns, and hopefully slow or decrease the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our district, there will be no school for all E-12 students on Monday, November 22 and Tuesday, November 23."

All schools will be closed in the district next week.

The high case levels have forced the district to move three classrooms from in-person to distance learning, while there are a "handful" of other rooms that are "getting close" to needing to transition to distance learning.

The status of high school athletics will be communicated to team members through coaches and the activities office.

"Our goal is to have some control over the situation and be proactive, whenever possible," the district said, noting that further mitigation measures may be necessary upon return to school Nov. 29.

Possible secondary steps could include switching to a four-day week, in addition to a possible third step seeing the district extend its winter break.

Note: Bus service will not be available next week. Meal pick-up will be available and emergency childcare services will be available. Full details here.