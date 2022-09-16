Skip to main content
Shelter in place order due to shooting in Mankato

The Mayo Health Clinic System in Mankato was on lockdown Friday morning.

Credit: aaron_anderer via Flickr

A shelter in place has been issued for a part of Mankato following a report of someone with a gunshot wound Friday morning.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety said the incident happened in the Echo St. area where police activity is ongoing.

The department confirmed a gunshot wound was reported.

The Mayo Clinic Health System said its Mankato location was on lockdown due to an isolated shooting at the Echo River Apartments on Echo St. 

"We are collaborating with Mankato Public Safety. While there is no immediate danger to patients, staff or visitors, we will remain in lockdown until further notice out of an abundance of caution per Public Safety’s guidance," Mayo Clinic said in a social media post.

The clinic said in an update at 12:45 p.m. they have since lifted the lockdown. Normal operations have resumed.

Scanner accounts report there is SWAT team at the scene. This has not been officially confirmed, however.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.

