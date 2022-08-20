Update: Police negotiations ongoing with individual in Pine Island

Police have provided an update to the incident in Pine Island, saying it has been negotiating for an individual for six hours Saturday.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says it was originally called to a reported domestic dispute in the southeast of the city, with the individual involved then allegedly making threats of using guns against law enforcement, and claiming there was a hostage inside a property.

Subsequent investigation determined there was nobody else in the property, with negotiations continuing as of 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff's office has also apologized after a CodeRED shelter in place order went out to the wider region, rather than the localized neighborhood.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Original story

A shelter in place order has been issued in the City of Pine Island amid an ongoing police incident.

The order was issued shortly after 2 p.m., affecting an area in the south of the city.

It follows police activity at a property in the area. While few details have been released as to the nature of that activity, scanner accounts suggest there may be a standoff with an armed individual. This has yet to be confirmed however.

People in the shelter in place area have been told to stay inside.

Per the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office: "There is an incident involving law enforcement in SE Pine Island. Law enforcement is asking persons in that area to stay clear. Additional details will be released when available. A recent CodRED message reached beyond this area."

