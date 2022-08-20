Skip to main content
Update: Police negotiations ongoing with individual in Pine Island

Update: Police negotiations ongoing with individual in Pine Island

The situation is ongoing.

Joe Nelson

The situation is ongoing.

Police have provided an update to the incident in Pine Island, saying it has been negotiating for an individual for six hours Saturday.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says it was originally called to a reported domestic dispute in the southeast of the city, with the individual involved then allegedly making threats of using guns against law enforcement, and claiming there was a hostage inside a property.

Subsequent investigation determined there was nobody else in the property, with negotiations continuing as of 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff's office has also apologized after a CodeRED shelter in place order went out to the wider region, rather than the localized neighborhood.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Original story

A shelter in place order has been issued in the City of Pine Island amid an ongoing police incident.

The order was issued shortly after 2 p.m., affecting an area in the south of the city.

It follows police activity at a property in the area. While few details have been released as to the nature of that activity, scanner accounts suggest there may be a standoff with an armed individual. This has yet to be confirmed however.

People in the shelter in place area have been told to stay inside.

Per the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office: "There is an incident involving law enforcement in SE Pine Island. Law enforcement is asking persons in that area to stay clear. Additional details will be released when available. A recent CodRED message reached beyond this area."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Next Up

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Update: Police negotiations ongoing with individual in Pine Island

The situation is ongoing.

Ambulance Hennepin Healthcare
MN News

Driver killed after crashing on I-94, running into traffic

The incident occurred early Saturday morning on Interstate 94 in St. Paul.

image
MN Lifestyle

Shakopee City Council approves amphitheater near Canterbury Park

One of Minnesota's largest outdoor venues will be coming to the southwest metro.

apples-g763c828ac_1280
Minnesota Life

Late harvest forces some apple orchards to push back openings

Minnetonka Orchards and Emma Krumbee's won't be open this weekend.

6874514374_277eba4039_b
MN Music and Radio

After long wait, storms eventually cancel Duran Duran concert

The newly inaugurated Rock 'N Roll Hall of Famers were kicking off their North America tour in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 7.03.26 AM
MN News

Boy arrested in St. Paul hit-and-run that killed 70-year-old woman

Phoua Hang is remembered as a community leader.

Catholic rosary beads
MN News

Former priest in Minnesota charged with sexually assaulting friend

The priest allegedly got the victim drunk.

ITT Tech
MN News

Student loans cancelled for 1,380 Minnesota ITT Tech students

President Joe Biden moved to cancel the federal debt this week.

Screen Shot 2022-08-19 at 2.17.19 PM
Minnesota Life

Twine kills 2 young ospreys in Long Lake, Minnesota

One bird was found hanging by its leg from the nest.

Mindy Kiepe
MN News

5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm

The dogs were euthanized after the incident.

Becker Public Schools
MN News

School district sued by teachers' union over staff 'gag order'

The district has faced heightened scrutiny for months now.

Andrew Luger, former U.S. Attorney of Minnesota
MN News

After dozens of arrests, concern over rising 'militaristic' weapons on MN streets

The U.S. Attorney provided an update on the violent crime strategy in collaboration with federal and local law enforcement agencies.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 3.19.11 PM
MN News

State takes over operations at troubled Pine Island nursing home

Regulators say unpaid bills are threatening critical services for residents.

St. Louis Park High School
MN News

Student arrested for fight at St. Louis Park High School, which sparked 'shelter in place'

The fight happened outside the main entrance.

Screen Shot 2020-04-06 at 2.57.16 PM
MN Coronavirus

Walz: Decision on 'Stay at Home' extension expected midweek

The governor is considering tweaks to the order.

Tim Walz
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota family doctors urge Gov. Walz to issue 'shelter in place' order

The Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians made the plea in a letter to the governor Monday.

Edina Police
MN News

Incident 'resolved' after Edina police ask residents to shelter in place

This is a developing story.

Dodge Center
MN News

Large police response to incident in Dodge Center

Triton Public Schools have been placed in a soft lockdown as a precaution.

police lights
MN News

Police: Officer fatally shoots armed individual in Olivia

The altercation took place around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

Wadena fire
MN News

Massive fire in Wadena, city-wide shelter-in-place issued

There's a fire at Minnesota Valley Irrigation.