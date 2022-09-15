Hopkins High students were told to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon

Skip to main content
Shelter in place was enacted at Hopkins High School Wednesday afternoon

The school said it followed a report of 'concerning activity.'

Students at Hopkins High School were told to shelter in place at the end of Wednesday, though details of what prompted it have not been revealed.

Parents were informed by email at 2:45 p.m. that a shelter in place was active in the school due to an "unconfirmed report of concerning activity."

"We know that this news can heighten emotions. Please know that safety is our highest priority, and everyone is safe," the email from school administration said, noting that the shelter in place was enacted out of "an abundance of caution."

Another email arrived at 3 p.m. saying that the shelter in place was being lifted, and that the order lasted "for approximately 10 minutes," though some students at the school told Bring Me The News it was closer to 30 minutes.

In a further explanatory email received at 3:30 p.m., the school said it was "given information about a potential threat to the safety of Hopkins High School five minutes before passing time."

"Due to the timing of our bell schedule, we determined it was best to restrict movement until we could determine if the concerning information was credible or not," the email said.

"In this case we determined it was safe to continue normal operations. We apologize for any uncertainty or anxiety this decision caused."

Bring Me The News reached out to Hopkins Public Schools on Wednesday for more information, but has not yet received a response.

