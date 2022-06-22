Skip to main content
Sheridan Room in Northeast Minneapolis to close

The restaurant, formerly known as the Modern Café’, had been open since 2015.

The restaurant, formerly known as the Modern Café’, had been open since 2015.

A beloved Northeast Minneapolis comfort food restaurant is closing after nearly seven years. 

The Sheridan Room announced its looming closure on its social media accounts Tuesday. The restaurant will officially close after June 30.

"We want to give a Big A** thank you to every person who helped make this place a special one," the post reads, in part. "You are our friends and family."

The business, located at 337 13th Avenue Northeast, cited "personal and professional reasons for closing." The brunch and dinner spot opened in 2015 after previously being known as the Modern Café’. Executive Chef Ella Wesenberg worked at both establishments, according to Eater Twin Cities.

According to its website, the Modern Café’ was opened in 1994 at the same location.

The Sheridan Room specializes in chicken, steak, pork and fish and features an array of sandwich options. 

Many customers expressed their gratitude for the restaurant on social media. 

"We love you guys and made the big a** chicken a staple takeout during the pandemic. So sorry to hear this. Best vinyl, best chicken, best soup, best drinks, best PEOPLE!" one person shared on Facebook.

