Sheriff: 2 injured, drunk driver arrested after head-on crash in Meeker County

The allegedly drunk driver wasn't injured in the crash.

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

A man suspected of driving drunk and causing a head-on crash that injured two people in Meeker County has been booked into jail and is facing criminal charges. 

The 55-year-old Litchfield man accused of driving drunk was driving north on Highway 15 in Collingwood Township (just south of Dassel) when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound vehicle near 200th Street. The crash happened at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday. 

Two people in the southbound vehicle – a 35-year-old Hutchinson woman who was driving and a 34-year-old Hutchinson man who was a passenger – were taken to Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The sheriff's office didn't report any injuries for the alleged intoxicated motorist, who was arrested and booked into the Meeker County Jail for DUI and criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

