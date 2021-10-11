Sheriff predicted violence night before mass shooting at St. Paul bar

Approximately 24 hours before multiple shooters exchanged gunfire inside a crowded St. Paul bar, a sheriff broadcasting live on social media ominously predicted that the specific area was due for a violent incident.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher was streaming "Live on Patrol" on Facebook and YouTube, which typically has 5,000 to 10,000 people watching at any time, when he and crime analyst Pat Scott pulled up to Seventh Street Truck Park around bar close Saturday morning.

Outside the bar was a packed sidewalk near the Truck Park entrance, immediately catching the attention of Fletcher and Scott. That's when Fletcher ominously predicted that the bar scene in downtown St. Paul was due for a shooting.

"We've never had any shots fired right here. I hope we never do, but with this volume at some point it's going to happen, right? It's become a very popular place," said Fletcher.

The duo continued to talk while sitting in their squad car outside the bar.

"I think it's good we're here, don't you think?" said Fletcher. Scott replied: "Yep. Especially the way there's ... the atmosphere."

Scott added that "this is as many people as we've seen here."

Their ominous conversation can be heard in the video below. It starts at the 4:06:45 mark of the video.

The next night, Seventh Street Truck Park was the scene of a mass shooting that left a woman in her 20s dead and 14 others suffering gunshot wounds. The woman who died was identified Monday morning as 27-year-old Marquisha D. Wiley, of St. Paul.

Police said multiple shooters opened fire at around 12:15 a.m., followed by multiple 911 calls from those inside who "frantically begged for help." Officers arrived to find a "chaotic scene" and 15 people who had been wounded in the shootout.

Three of the people transported for care have been arrested in connection to the shootout, with St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell saying the three men, ages 29, 32 and 33, are "currently in the hospital being treated for injuries."

Charges have not been filed against the three men so it's unclear what role they may have had in the shootout. Bring Me The News does not typically identify suspects until charges are formally filed.