Sheriff: Heater used to thaw frozen pipes starts fire, burns down home

A homeowner's attempt to thaw out frozen pipes resulted in a fire that destroyed the residence.

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office said the blaze in Akeley, Minnesota, (about 17 miles east of Park Rapids) was reported just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. A caller said they'd seen a woman "run out of a burning residence" on the 100 block of Graceson Avenue, then run back inside.

Local fire departments, medical personnel and sheriff's deputies responded to the scene, where they learned everyone hade made it safely out of the home.

The property owner told firefighters at the scene that she'd had put a diesel-powered heater underneath the home to try to thaw frozen pipes.

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office said the heater is believed to have caused the fire.

The home is considered a total loss.