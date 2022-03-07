Skip to main content
Sheriff: Diesel heater used to thaw frozen pipes starts fire, burns down home

Sheriff: Diesel heater used to thaw frozen pipes starts fire, burns down home

The home was declared a total loss.

Bring Me The News

The home was declared a total loss.

A homeowner's attempt to thaw out frozen pipes resulted in a fire that destroyed the residence.

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office said the blaze in Akeley, Minnesota, (about 17 miles east of Park Rapids) was reported just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. A caller said they'd seen a woman "run out of a burning residence" on the 100 block of Graceson Avenue, then run back inside.

Local fire departments, medical personnel and sheriff's deputies responded to the scene, where they learned everyone hade made it safely out of the home.

The property owner told firefighters at the scene that she'd had put a diesel-powered heater underneath the home to try to thaw frozen pipes.

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office said the heater is believed to have caused the fire. 

The home is considered a total loss.

Next Up

fire
MN News

Sheriff: Heater used to thaw frozen pipes starts fire, burns down home

The home was declared a total loss.

sports betting app USATSI_12006753_168397563_lowres
MN News

5 key elements in the new MN sports gambling proposal

Minnesota is the only state in the upper Midwest not to have legalized sports gambling.

gsankary minneapolis skyline winter flickr
Minnesota Life

Meeting planners were asked to describe Mpls: 1 word stood out

The survey was done by a travel and tourism marketing agency.

Nate Triplett
MN Vikings

Ex-Gophers, Vikings linebacker Nate Triplett battling cancer

Chad Greenway launched a GoFundMe, saying Triplett has battled cancer for the past year.

275271372_5267737386570289_3386485320862022366_n
MN News

Killer tornado in Iowa rated EF-4 with 170 mph winds

It had a maximum width of 800 yards, which made it nearly a half-mile-wide tornado.

police lights
MN News

Brooklyn Park: Suspect shot at motorist in apparent road rage incident

The victim honked at the motorist for running a red light.

gordy's hi-hat
MN Food & Drink

Sign of spring: Gordy's Hi-Hat announces reopening date

The iconic burger joint will reopen later this month.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Scrutiny over GOP candidate's 'help from Mr. Putin' comment

He's facing scrutiny from another Republican candidate and some Democrats.

St. Paul Police Department
MN News

27-year-old arrested in connection to St. Paul fatal shooting

The victim's father said he has "lost another son to gun violence."

St. Patrick's Association St. Paul
Minnesota Life

Seeing green: St. Patrick's Day parades are back, with some changes

The Minneapolis and St. Paul parades have new routes this year.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, March 7

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to fall.

Gas pump
MN Consumer

MN gas prices rise by more than 30 cents as Russia invasion causes spike

The price increases come as Russia's invasion into Ukraine causes uncertainty around the country's fuel supply.

Related

MN News

Prevent frozen pipes, or how to thaw them if you're seeing this too late

fire
MN News

1 dead in early morning fire at St. Cloud home

Officers carried out one person in a wheelchair, but couldn't get upstairs due to smoke.

MN News

2 people, 2 dogs OK after house fire; 'improper thawing' of pipes blamed

MN News

Minnesota thaw: Pipe-burst reports rise with temperature

MN News

Neighbor saves sleeping family of 4 from burning home

Their home was a total loss but all four got out ok.

nicolas blouin flickr fire hose
MN News

Fire departments decry drivers running over hoses, endangering crews

It happened in two separate Northland cities this week.

MN News

Some people unhappy with EPA's new restrictions on wood-burning heaters

MN News

Fire from controlled burn reignites, burns down home in Meeker County

A controlled burn of vegetation near the home reignited, burning down the home.