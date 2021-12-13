Sheriff: Driver fled police at twice the legal limit, with 2 kids in car

A 31-year-old man who tried to flee police had a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit, as well as two children in the car with him.

That's according to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, which says it received a call just after 8 p.m. Sunday about a possibly drunk driver southbound on Highway 15, heading toward Dassel. A deputy spotted the vehicle in question not 10 minutes later and tried to pull the driver over.

Instead, the driver fled, leading the deputy on a highway pursuit that ended about 2 miles south of Dassel, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies suspected the now-stopped driver was intoxicated, the sheriff's office says, and found his BAC to be 0.19 — more than twice the legal limit of 0.08. They also said two of the man's juvenile children were in the car at the time, and that he was in possession of a loaded handgun.

The man, who has not been charged as of Monday morning, was booked into Meeker County Jail. He faces possible charges of fleeing a peace officer, DUI, open bottle, child endangerment and more.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.