Sheriff: George Musser died of cold weather exposure

Exposure to extreme cold is likely what killed George Musser, the Stillwater 20-year-old who was reported missing on Dec. 24 and found dead in Bayport Township on Christmas night.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Musser left Brian's Bar & Grill in downtown Stillwater around 2:10 a.m. Saturday. He was wearing a flannel shirt, jeans, stocking cap and shoes and "died as a result of cold weather exposure."

"A progression of video footage from traffic and surveillance cameras tracked an individual matching Musser's description as he traveled alone and on foot, leading from downtown Stillwater towards the area where his body was ultimately located," the sheriff's office announced Wednesday.

Musser's body was found near the 5400 block of Osgood Ave. N. in Bayport Township around 7 p.m. Sunday. It's about a mile and a half south of Brian's Bar & Grill.

The sheriff's office shared a more specific map of where Musser's body was found.

"We know George has entered heaven and God and all of his family in heaven will take care of him until we can see him again," a GoFundMe for Musser's family says. "We are raising money to help his family with his funeral expenses. Please consider a donation if you are able."

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.