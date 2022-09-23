Sheriff: Heifer shot and butchered on farmer's pasture near Aitkin

Authorities in Clearwater County are investigating after a local farmer reported a heifer had been killed and butchered in his pasture this month.

The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office said it was notified on Sept. 6 by the landowner of a pasture near 290th Street off of County Road 7.

It appeared that someone had shot the yearling heifer and then proceeded to skin and butcher the animal, according to the sheriff's office.

"The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be aware of this incident and report any suspicious activity you may see," the agency wrote.