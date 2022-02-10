Sheriff Hutchinson to pay county back for SUV he totaled while drunk

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson has agreed to reimburse the county for the SUV he crashed when he was drunk.

Hutchinson will repay the county $47,711.69 for the county-owned 2021 Ford Explorer ST he totaled near Alexandria on Dec. 8, 2021, according to the terms of the agreement.

He'll have until 2029 to pay the county back, with the agreement showing he'll make $250 bi-weekly payments starting Feb. 18. He doesn't have to pay interest.

The county paid $67,665.13 to buy and install police equipment in the SUV Hutchinson crashed. He's only required to repay $45,528.13 for the cost of the vehicle (based on the depreciation schedule the sheriff's office uses) and $2,183.56 the county spent on towing and storage of the crashed vehicle.

Hutchinson and the county signed the agreement on Tuesday.

Investigative files show that on the night of the crash, Hutchinson was driving more than 125 mph when he crashed on Interstate 94 near Alexandria around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2021. He had a blood-alcohol content of 0.13.

They also indicate Hutchinson initially lied about who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Hutchinson pleaded guilty to fourth-degree driving while intoxicated. He has said he won't resign but will also not seek re-election this year.