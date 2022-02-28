Sheriff: Woman killed after teen driver runs stop sign

A 68-year-old woman died when a teenage driver ran a stop sign and broadsided her car, according to authorities.

Frances M. Morinville, of Isanti, was traveling eastbound on County Road 4 east of Zimmerman around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said. At the intersection with County Road 19, a 17-year-old driving southbound "ran the stop sign" and hit Morinville's car, according to the sheriff's office.

Morinville was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only occupant of that vehicle.

The 17-year-old, from Elk River was taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released. An 18-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital for treatment, then released.

The sheriff's office said investigators didn't detect any signs that alcohol was a involved in the crash.