Sheriff: Litchfield man killed in crash had sped away from fender bender

A man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash outside Twin Cities last week had sped away from an earlier fender bender, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Preliminary information from the sheriff's office says 39-year-old Duane V. Mattila, of Litchfield, "had been involved in a minor fender bender just minutes" before he was involved in the fatal wreck.

Investigative findings from the HCSO say Mattila "fled" from the scene of the fender bender "at a high rate of speed, and then crashed again." The 39-year-old was found dead at approximately 7:04 p.m. on Nov. 10 at a rural intersection on the 5500 block of Woodland Trail in Greenfield.

Mattila was born in Litchfield in 1982 and graduated from Dassel-Cokato High School in 2000, according to his obituary.

"Duey enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family and friends," it reads.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Minnesota State Patrol.