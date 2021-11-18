Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sheriff: Litchfield man killed in crash had fled fender bender at 'high rate of speed'
Publish date:

Sheriff: Litchfield man killed in crash had fled fender bender at 'high rate of speed'

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 in Hennepin County.
Author:

Credit: Bring Me The News

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 in Hennepin County.

A man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash outside Twin Cities last week had sped away from an earlier fender bender, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). 

Preliminary information from the sheriff's office says 39-year-old Duane V. Mattila, of Litchfield, "had been involved in a minor fender bender just minutes" before he was involved in the fatal wreck. 

Investigative findings from the HCSO say Mattila "fled" from the scene of the fender bender "at a high rate of speed, and then crashed again." The 39-year-old was found dead at approximately 7:04 p.m. on Nov. 10 at a rural intersection on the 5500 block of Woodland Trail in Greenfield. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Mattila was born in Litchfield in 1982 and graduated from Dassel-Cokato High School in 2000, according to his obituary. 

"Duey enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family and friends," it reads.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Minnesota State Patrol. 

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Sheriff: Litchfield man killed in crash had sped away from fender bender

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 in Hennepin County.

Screen Shot 2021-11-18 at 8.20.41 AM
MN News

Man dies after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

The shooting was reported on the 1200 block of 7th Street South.

patagonia airbnb photo
Travel

Couple named  'top hosts' for off-the-grid cabin

The small space looks out to Lake Superior.

bloomington police department
MN News

Charges: Bloomington teenager waved knife during road rage incident

He is also accused of throwing an object at the other driver's vehicle.

Zimmer and Rodgers
MN Vikings

If this is the last time, you'll miss Zimmer vs Rodgers

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

courtney godfrey
TV, Movies and The Arts

FOX 9's Courtney Godfrey taking break to pursue competitive snowboarding career

"I never want to be the person who doesn’t at least try, and that’s why this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up," she said.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant's 4th quarter takeover leads Timberwolves over Kings

The Timberwolves star erupted to lead a much-needed victory.

ANGELIQUE CHRISTINE LEPSCH
MN News

Fridley woman missing, her vehicle found near Lowry Bridge

Coordinated search efforts are ongoing.

fargo police chief shooting presser 11-17-21
MN News

2 killed in shooting at Fargo business, suspected gunman turns himself in

A man later walked into the police station and said he was responsible.

snow flakes flurries unsplash
Weather MN

NWS warns bursts of snow could slow Weds. commute

The isolated storms will impact central Minnesota through the Twin Cities.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Charges: Man created fake sexual profiles of MN college student

He's charged with cyberstalking.

J Boeckermann Rochester BCA
MN News

Police searching for MN woman who left home, never returned

She's been missing more than a month now.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Ham Lake

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

ambulance
MN News

Sheriff: 2-year-old sitting on driver's lap dies after rollover crash

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Thursday.

MN News

Driver ejected, killed in rollover crash north of Litchfield

The crash happened at approximately 8:05 a.m. Tuesday.

MN News

Man killed in rollover crash in the northwest metro

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m.

ambulance
MN News

2 women die from injuries suffered in October 19 Hopkins crash

Both victims died at Hennepin Healthcare on Oct. 21.

ambulance
MN News

Man, 27, killed in Anoka County motorcycle crash

The crash happened just after 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.

helicopter-186718_1280
MN News

1 dead, 1 airlifted following Goodhue County crash

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed in Harley-Davidson crash on Highway 169

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.