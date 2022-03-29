Sheriff: Man rams vehicle, fires shots after being served protection order

A man served with an order of protection Monday evening drove to a central Minnesota home minutes later to confront the petitioner while armed with a rifle and wearing a bulletproof vest, authorities say.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said a deputy served the 36-year-old the order of protection around 6:20 p.m., at the man's home in North Branch. Jail records indicate the order was related to domestic abuse.

Just before 7 p.m., the woman who petitioned for the protection order called 911, saying the man had called her and explained he was coming to see her at a property south of North Branch. The woman said she was worried for her safety, according to the sheriff's office.

At 7:01 p.m. there was a 911 call from the homeowner at that address. The caller said the man was at the property, wearing a bulletproof vest and firing rounds from an AR15-style rifle, according to the sheriff's office. He also used his vehicle to ram another vehicle that was in the driveway.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found the man walking down the driveway. They arrested him "without further incident." He was booked into Chisago County Jail, and is being held on suspicion of assault and violating a no-contact order.

He has not been charged as of Tuesday morning.