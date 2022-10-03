Skip to main content
Sheriff: Man who didn't return to campsite died in ATV crash

It happened at the Foothills State Forest and Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area

A man who didn't return to a campsite in central Minnesota on Saturday was found dead after crashing an ATV.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the 54-year-old Center City man left his group's campsite in the Foothills State Forest and Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday and failed to return as expected. 

Around 2:50 p.m., the authorities were contacted about the man being missing. Worried campers had already began searching for the missing man, and at 5:46 p.m. his was found dead. 

"The investigation indicated that the male was operating a Class I ATV when it left the roadway/trail on a curve and entered a steep ravine, rolling over," the sheriff's report says. 

The victim has not been identified and the crash is being investigated. 

