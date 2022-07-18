Sheriff offers reward in effort to catch wanted Minnesota man

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office in southern Minnesota is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a man who is wanted on numerous warrants.

Jacob John Friedrichs is wanted in Blue Earth County on a controlled substance warrant, along with a theft warrant out of Winnebago County in Iowa. The 40-year-old is also a suspect in "other crimes" around Blue Earth County, the sheriff's office said Monday.

"Investigators have received information that Friedrichs may be in possession of a firearm, and he has a history of fleeing in vehicles and on foot," the sheriff added, also warning that anyone who assists someone to avoid arrest is a crime in Minnesota.

Anyone with information should call 911 or make a report anonymously through Crime Stoppers, either online at CrimeStoppersMN.org or by calling 1-800-222-8477.