Sheriff: Pedestrian struck, killed by car after his dog was hit by another car

The victim was attempting to pull the dog from the road at the time.

A Minnesota pedestrian whose dog had been hit by a car was himself fatally struck by a vehicle moments later.

That's according to a news release from the Pine County Sheriff's Office, which says the incident happened Thursday evening on Pokegama Lake Road near the town of Grasston.

The release says the victim — an as-yet unidentified male — was attempting to pull his dog from the roadway when a "secondary vehicle" hit him.

The driver of that vehicle stopped and attempted to help, along with bystanders who were administering CPR. Deputies soon arrived at the scene and continued lifesaving measures, but the male was ultimately pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office says the driver is cooperating with law enforcement, and that "alcohol or controlled substances do not appear to be a factor."

It's not clear whether the dog survived. An investigation into the incident is now underway.