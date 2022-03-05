Skip to main content

Sheriff: Pedestrian struck, killed by car after his dog was hit by another car

The victim was attempting to pull the dog from the road at the time.
ambulance

A Minnesota pedestrian whose dog had been hit by a car was himself fatally struck by a vehicle moments later. 

That's according to a news release from the Pine County Sheriff's Office, which says the incident happened Thursday evening on Pokegama Lake Road near the town of Grasston. 

The release says the victim — an as-yet unidentified male — was attempting to pull his dog from the roadway when a "secondary vehicle" hit him. 

The driver of that vehicle stopped and attempted to help, along with bystanders who were administering CPR. Deputies soon arrived at the scene and continued lifesaving measures, but the male was ultimately pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office says the driver is cooperating with law enforcement, and that "alcohol or controlled substances do not appear to be a factor."

It's not clear whether the dog survived. An investigation into the incident is now underway. 

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Sheriff: Pedestrian struck, killed by car after his dog was hit by another car

The victim was attempting to pull the dog from the road at the time.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Report: Aaron Rodgers considering four teams for 2022

"If Rodgers chooses [to be traded[, the deals will fall into place quickly."

state hockey tournament, mshsl
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the boys' state hockey tournament

The action kicks off Wednesday in St. Paul.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Police: Officer injured when driver of stolen vehicle rammed squad car

The suspects were later arrested and booked on multiple charges.

QBClass
MN Vikings

The 'weak' QB class is making their case at the NFL Combine

As the Combine played out, the quarterbacks started to make their case as a better-than-weak class.

freezing rain
MN Weather

Freezing rain threat increases for Twin Cities on Saturday

Precipitation will move into Minnesota Saturday afternoon.

Jarred Vanderbilt
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves erupt without Ant, rout Thunder

While Anthony Edwards rests his knee, the Timberwolves offense doesn't miss a beat.

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Kaprizov scores twice, but Sabres complete season sweep of Wild

The lowly Sabres handed the Wild another disappointing loss.

St. Paul Police Department
MN News

St. Paul police investigating shooting death in Frogtown neighborhood

It's the city's 10th homicide of 2022.

st. paul federation of educators - teachers
MN News

Minneapolis Parks to ramp up youth programs if local teachers go on strike

They're extending hours and activities at 10 recreation centers around the city.

pexels car driving
Home and Garden

6 ways to use less gas and save money — even while driving

Believe it or not, driving the speed limit will help.

four seasons minneapolis pool rendering
MN Travel

New Four Seasons Hotel in Mpls. now taking reservations

Among the luxury hotel's amenities? The largest pool deck in the city.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Report: Pedestrian killed while crossing highway in Isanti County

The victim has been identified as a 63-year-old woman.

MN News

Teen dies after being hit by 2 cars in Chisago County

The 19-year-old was standing in the middle of the highway.

Wright County sheriff squad car
MN News

Sheriff's deputy fatally strikes pedestrian while responding to call

The deputy was responding to a medical emergency at the time.

ambulance
MN News

Woman, 95, struck by car and killed in Walgreens parking lot

It happened early Sunday afternoon in Bloomington.

Jordan Ciampi
MN News

Maplewood pedestrian hit by car dies of his injuries

The 20-year-old was on his way to work when he was struck.

ambulance
MN News

Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in Maplewood

It happened Saturday night on the 1200 block of Lakewood Drive North.

MN News

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in Maplewood

Police are now asking for help finding the car.

Horse hooves, horses
MN News

7 horses 'struck and killed' on central Minnesota highway

It happened Saturday morning near Wadena.